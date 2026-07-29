The Idaho Murders: What happened to Murphy the dog, who was living in the house at the time

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Netflix has just released a three-part documentary series, telling the horrific story of the murders of four college students in Idaho. Briefly in the Netflix series, it was revealed that a dog was living in the home with the students, as the horrific Idaho murders attack took place.

When police arrived at the scene, on King Road, they found four students had been killed. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle had all been brutally murdered. Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University PhD student who lived 15 minutes away from the crime scene, was then charged with quadruple murder.

While living at the house, Kaylee Goncalves had a dog called Murphy. It was briefly shown that police discovered him at the home, but it’s wasn’t clear through the Netflix documentary what happened to him next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murphy (@murphy_goncalves)

What happened to Murphy the dog after the Idaho murders?

Murphy the dog was found in the home, completely unharmed. Officers found him, and straight away took him outside, as was seen in the Netflix documentary.

“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” a police statement said at the time. It remains unclear where in the house Murphy was when the murders took place, but police did confirm he was not in the same room as the crime scenes.

It was later reported the dog was handed over to animal services and was then released to a “responsible person”. It’s been reported that Kaylee Goncalves’ ex arrived at The Humane Society, where Murphy had been taken, and took him home. It’s believed the dog has lived with him ever since.

Jack DuCouer has posted pictures of himself with the goldendoodle dog since the crime. An Instagram page for the dog is still live, and shares updates of him. It often features pictures of Jack with Murphy, and tributes to Kaylee, and her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murphy (@murphy_goncalves)

“Looking up at the stars for his mama,” one photo of Murphy was captioned. On Kaylee’s birthday, a post on the account said: “Happy Birthday Kaylee. Kaylee had the spontaneous idea of getting a puppy together. Even though I wasn’t sure if I was ready for a puppy, I hesitantly agreed we should make it happen. Less than two weeks later we drove 16 hours to bring home baby Murphy.

“What a blessing this pup has been. Thank you Kaylee for being the bright, spontaneous soul you are as I wouldn’t have sweet Murphy if it wasn’t for you. Thank you for shaping Murphy into the good boy he is. I see every wag of Murphy’s tail as a tribute to the happiness you brought him. We love and miss you so much.”

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.