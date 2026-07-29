Fml, this gym bro with a ‘huge cucumba’ is using his literal grandma to market his OnlyFans

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Just when you thought the OnlyFans sphere couldn’t get more unhinged, here comes gym bro Aris Navarro and his grandmother.

We’ve really seen it all during the quest for OnlyFans supremacy, from Bonnie sleeping with thousands to legit siblings making a killing on the platform.

OnlyFans has long challenged traditional adult entertainment, so you really do get a massive mix of people on there. Literal grandmothers are making serious bank, but I can’t say that many are featuring stars in their grandsons’ marketing.

Who are Aris Navarro and his grandmother?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aris Navarro (@arisnavvaro)

Aris Navarro is an influencer and OnlyFans model with 143k followers on Instagram and a further 168k on Twitter. He’s one of thousands of gym bros shedding their clothes for a quick buck, and the internet is obsessed with him.

He was born and raised on a farm in a small Greek village, but he now spends a lot of time in Athens, where his grandmother receives better medical attention. Aris was also in the army for a time, so there are lots of camo-clad thirst traps on his Instagram.

“So yes, you’ll see mirror selfies also in ‘nicer’ places… maybe my grandma’s, a friend’s house, my uncle’s apartment. That doesn’t mean I live there. It just means I was there and took a photo,” he wrote in an Instagram Q&A. “I don’t have my own apartment yet, no car, nothing like that.”

He’s going viral because of his grandmother

movie night with yiayia pic.twitter.com/ROYVSAeGzH — Aris Navarro (@Arisnavro) July 24, 2026

When it comes to Aris’ OnlyFans content, it’s mostly the typical things you’d expect from a gym bro with a massive gay following: Solo content, some roleplay stuff, and even some feet content. He’s currently got 43 photos and 13 videos on his page, where his bio reads: “I have a huge cucumba.”

Though his clear attractiveness obviously factors into him going viral, with each of his posts racking up millions of views, there’s a certain style of thirst trap that seems to be spearheading his viral fame: His grandmother.

In some posts, Aris Navarro is shirtless and shiny as he lounges around with his grandmother, whose face is largely blurred. In one, he’s led with his head in her lap.

grandma come here i need to post gay thirst traps on twitter https://t.co/BjlutOSrpg — h / vi (@joyridehyeonz) July 28, 2026

“Twitter gays never fail to impress me because why are you thirst trapping with ur granny,” one person commented.

Another said: “Creative directors couldn’t come up with this… he’s gonna be on the cover of paper magazine within 3 months.”

Jokes aside, the images have a certain aesthetic

Though the grandmother element is undoubtedly the biggest talking point, people have applauded the aesthetic of his photoshoots. It’s hard to really describe, so I’ll let the people of Twitter do it.

One person said: “Ironic style specifically Southern and/or trashy American is already on its way out but this man is so clearly the vision for 2027 (earnestly Mediterranean).”

“I’m sorry he is thee vibe like his whole account is this beautiful balance of bizarre and horny like I’ve never quite seen something like this from a Twitter user, better art than many nyu graduates,” another said.

Someone else said: “Obsessed with his vibe. He should be on Tumblr.”

It’s sort of like if Brutalist architecture and the ’90s had a baby, right?

It’s also given way to claims of AI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aris Navarro (@arisnavvaro)

Naturally, the viral posts have sparked a wave of artificial intelligence accusations. Sure, when you take some of the photos alone, they look AI, but Aris Navarro as a whole isn’t. I ran his pictures through three separate AI checkers and nothing turned up dodgy.

“I exist. I’m real, and I’m 100 per cent Greek,” he wrote on Instagram.

I’m calling it now: This man will be in some avant-garde photoshoot before the year is out.

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Featured image credit: Aris Navarro