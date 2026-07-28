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OnlyFans lad goes viral impersonating Timothée Chalamet in gay p*rn, and the vids are too much

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Kieran Galpin | Trends
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There’s an OnlyFans lad called Eddie Veyro who is going viral for looking vaguely similar to Timothée Chalamet, and it has earned him “thousands” from loyal subscribers.

Being successful in the oversaturated world of OnlyFans hinges on one small factor: Finding your niche. For Bonnie Blue it’s viral challenges and divisive statements, but for Girthmasterr it’s his, well, girth.

For Eddie, it’s looking like the Hollywood actor who has driven traffic to his spicy page. He’s not only aware of it, but he also capitalises on the similarities.

“The CHALAMET lookalike everyone is talking about,” his Twitter bio reads.

Over on OF, he really hammers home the point, writing: “The Timothée lookalike fantasy brought you here. What happens next is all Eddie V.”

Later in his bio, he points out that he’s “Not Thimothée Chalamet” and “any perceived resemblance is third-party opinion.” I’m not sure it really counts as perceived if you’re knowingly making bank on it.

He launched the OF page three years ago, telling the MailOnline in a new interview: “I used it for fun. I didn’t really have an idea that this was going to grow so fast. I wanted to have more money from different work. Then after one year I was like ‘oh my God this is really big, so I need to make it more professional.’ Now it’s almost my full-time job.”

Despite clearly trying to piggyback off of the actor’s fame, Eddie said he’s not trying to actively impersonate him.

Credit: OnlyFans

“I think people just like that I have a lot of similarities to Timothée but it’s just for fun. I can’t control what they say about the way I look. I don’t want to take his name or anything,” he added. “I have never intended to upset Timothée or copy him. I am not affiliated with him, and he has not endorsed, approved or participated in my account or its content.”

As for the content, Eddie largely makes solo or duo content with other gay men. And yes, the videos on his Twitter are very NSFW.

Timothée Chalamet’s twin isn’t the first OnlyFans impersonator

Of course, celebrity impersonation has always been a staple of pop culture, and with the emergence of OnlyFans, it’s become a bit of an issue. Perhaps the most famous case is Paige Neimann, who did OnlyFans content impersonating Ariana Grande. She recently revealed that Ariana sent her a message urging her to be herself.

The message read: “i am flattered and i am sure you’re very sweet. but i just wanted you to know, i looked back a little ways on your page and i think someone should tell you if they haven’t today that you’re very beautiful as YOURSELF. without all the make up and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else’s and whatnot. i had to say it because it is the truth.

“Always do what makes you happy of course but if i didn’t say that to you, i’d regret it. you’re beautiful as you are. take care.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock and Instagram

More on: Celebrity OnlyFans Timothée Chalamet Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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