Details emerge as dad kills his wife and six children before setting the family home on fire

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A family of eight have died, after a father killed his wife and six kids, before taking his own life and setting the house on fire. The tragic incident happened in Michigan, US, and authorities are treating it as a murder-suicide.

Amanda “Mandy” Karolkiewicz, Kristopher Karolkiewicz, and their six children – a 15-year-old son, a 12-year-old son, an 11-year-old son, 11-year-old twin daughters and a five-year-old son – were found dead in their home on July 24th.

In an update since, the sheriff office has said the children and Mandy’s deaths are being treated as homicide, and Kristopher Karolkiewicz’s death is being treated as a suicide. First responders arrived on the scene, and the family had already died.

Autopsies have been conducted, and authorities then reported the family had died from gunshot wounds. It is believed that Kristopher fatally shot his wife and children before starting multiple fires in their home, and he died by suicide. The family’s pets also died due to the fire. It’s not yet clear what the motive was, and the investigation into this continues.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy that we may never completely understand why it happened. But we will do our best to find the answers and to honour the memory of those victims,” Capt. Jacob Sparks said.

He added: “We believe this incident could’ve started the night before and then carried over into the early morning hours. There were reports of the smell of smoke early in the morning.” He said authorities are hoping to “get answers” for those close to the family.

As per Detroit News, Mandy’s parents released a statement, describing their daughter, who was a teacher, as “devoted” and said the family “cannot adequately express our devastation.”

The statement said: “Our daughter Mandy was a kind and devoted soul who loved her family and her students. We treasured every moment we had with her and her six children, and words cannot adequately express our devastation. We pray for God’s peace and comfort as we grieve their deaths and honour their lives.”

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