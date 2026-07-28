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Four salty digs you missed in the Love Island 2026 final that prove the drama rages on

There’s serious beef

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The Love Island 2026 live final aired last night, and there were a few savage little moments between the Islanders that went under the radar. Here are the three brutal swipes you missed that prove there’s secret beef between more than one of the Islanders.

Jasmine dodged Julia’s hug

After Lorenzo and Julia were announced as the winners, Julia went to hug Jasmine, but she completely turned her back on her and dodged the hug. She then went over and gave Lorenzo a huge cuddle, making a firm point not to congratulate Julia. Awkward!

“The hug dodge was so loud! She really couldn’t even fake it for five seconds,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another said: “The second hand embarrassment from that dodge is still lingering. Grow up.”

Lorenzo swerved Julia’s kiss

Speaking of dodging, Lorenzo also completely swerved Julia’s kiss. Right after they were announced as winners, Julia put her hands on Lorenzo’s face and pulled him in for a kiss, but he bent down and completely swerved it. These two are honestly so unserious.

“Lorenzo swerved Julia’s kiss. Guys we have Love Island winners who won’t even lips,” one person wrote on Twitter. It’s actually dire.

Everyone went straight to Jasmine

In the final shot, right before the credits started playing, all the Islanders ran onto the stage to congratulate the winners, except… they didn’t. Every single Islander went straight to Jasmine, not Julia, who was left standing there alone despite just being crowned.

“Notice how all the girls went to Jasmine,” someone on TikTok spotted. Another agreed: “See how everyone went to Jas.”

@43lv4

Not the words in the way 😭😭#loveisland #loveislanduk #jasminemuller

♬ original sound – 43lv

Priya did the fakest smile ever

When Maya called out Lorenzo and Julia’s names, the camera zoomed in on Priya, who was doing the most fake, forced smile I’ve ever seen. As one of Jasmine’s besties, she couldn’t be less happy for them if she tried.

@atiyaax

Oh dear Priya @Love Island #fyp #loveisland #loveislandwinners2026 #hater #loveislanduk

♬ Dexter – The blood theme – Geek Music

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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