Relationship expert reveals which Love Island 2026 couples are most likely to actually last

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Love Island 2026 is officially over, and a relationship expert has ranked the final four couples based on how likely they are to last outside the villa.

Kitty Bingo teamed up with relationship expert Louella Alderson, who co-founded the dating tool So Syncd, to predict which couples will work in the real world.

4. Julia and Lorenzo

According to Alderson, Julia and Lorenzo are the least likely to last, because their connection just doesn’t seem that serious, and Lorenzo doesn’t really seem ready for commitment. They’re also very different, and this could become a problem in the outside world.

“Julia and Lorenzo seem the least likely couple to last outside the villa. Lorenzo comes across as a great guy. He’s loyal, caring and generally kind, but I’m not convinced he’s deeply invested in the relationship. He’s never had a girlfriend, has treated much of the Love Island experience like a holiday and may have some fear around commitment,” she said.

“Julia is more outspoken and divisive, while Lorenzo seems less comfortable with confrontation or strong opinions. Their connection feels fun and easy, but not particularly deep or serious. His decision to commit also appeared to come partly from the pressure of reaching the final rather than because he genuinely felt ready. Once the structure and momentum of the villa disappear, Lorenzo may find it difficult to sustain a level of commitment he never seemed fully ready for.”

3. Angelista and Simba

The relationship expert has shockingly put Angelista and Simba next, convinced he’ll go back to his old ways as soon as they get back to the UK.

“Angelista and Simba have shown real growth as a couple, and their lives seem as though they could mesh well outside the villa. He has appeared increasingly invested as the relationship has progressed. However, some of his actions have felt quite performative, and he has openly admitted that he has a wandering eye, which is a red flag,” Alderson said.

“If his fear of losing her is real and he follows through on what he says outside the villa, they do have a chance. Outside the villa, their biggest challenge will be whether Simba can maintain that consistency when there are more distractions and fewer consequences. Angelista may have forgiven him inside the villa, but she doesn’t seem likely to tolerate the same pattern repeatedly.”

2. Jasmine and Kavan

Alderson thinks the couple that will last the second longest is Jasmine and Kavan, quite a surprising one considering their huge age gap. The expert says Jasmine will put a lot of effort into making the relationship word, and she helps Kavan to communicate.

“Jas and Kavan have already faced a few real tests in the villa and seem to have come through it stronger and more secure as a couple. They both seem willing to understand each other rather than assume their differences will become a problem,” she said.

“Their next real test will be whether Kavan can continue thinking for himself outside the villa, particularly if his brother or family remain sceptical of Jasmine. He appeared easily influenced earlier on, but he has grown throughout the experience and become more willing to trust his own judgement. If that continues, they have a strong chance of making it work.”

1. Yasmin and Tommy

That means the couple who are most likely to last after Love Island are Yasmin and Tommy, who the relationship expert says are definitely “one of the most compatible couples”. Tommy just needs to make sure he’s more truthful going forward, after the ex-girlfriend drama.

“They flirt naturally, are tactile and seem genuinely comfortable around each other. Yasmin is patient, understanding and emotionally steady, which means she tends to handle difficult situations calmly rather than reacting impulsively. This suits Tommy, who has also kept out of the drama and remained completely focused on her during his time in the villa,” Alderson said.

“The revelations about Tommy’s ex are concerning, but the bigger issue is the lack of honesty rather than the situationship itself. If Yasmin feels able to forgive him and trust that he is being truthful moving forward, their connection appears strong enough to give the relationship a real chance. Their steady, grounded dynamic also means they could be better equipped than the other couples to handle the shift from the intensity and constant proximity of the villa to everyday life outside it.”

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Featured image credit: ITV