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Where is A Toxic Love Story’s Ian Diaz now, 10 years after he made his ex’s life hell?

He refused to take part in the doc

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Netflix’s new true crime film, A Toxic Love Story, is beyond gripping, with us viewers taken on a wild ride involving the love triangle of Ian Diaz, Angela Connell, and Michelle Hadley.

In 2016, Angela and Ian made countless calls to the Anaheim Police Department about a cyberstalker called Lilith is truth and their ongoing threats. They eventually alleged that Ian’s ex, Michelle, was responsible for the threatening messages, going as far as to claim that Michelle was trying to get someone to rape Angela.

Michelle was subsequently arrested and held in prison for 88 days, but it then emerged that it was Angela all along. The documentary also shed light on the time Angela faked cancer with an earlier boyfriend.

Though the police thought the case was cleared up, another twist happened: Ian was involved in the fakery all along, and he might have actually been the mastermind behind it.

Where is Ian Diaz now, years after the events of A Toxic Love Story?

In June of 2023, Ian Diaz was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison after being charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, and perjury.

He was remanded to FMC Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas, and has remained there ever since, but he’s appealed all four of his convictions. All of the appeals were denied. The prison is not maximum security, and interestingly, it’s used to house inmates “who have special medical, dental, or mental health needs.” It’s not clear how Ian fits into that.

Pretty much all other parties were involved in A Toxic Love Story, but Ian refused to take part, the producers revealed.

“We did approach Ian. We did write him a letter, and he declined to take part,” they said.

A Toxic Love Story is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: A Toxic Love Story Netflix TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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