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What influencer’s husband was accused of doing, that prompted her to call him a ‘paedophile’ in TikTok

Sara Gilson called out her husband, and then he killed her

Hayley Soen | News
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More details of what Sara Gilson’s husband was accused of doing have emerged, as it’s been reported he killed her and then took his own life. Influencer Sara posted a video on TikTok, calling her husband a “paedophile”, before he allegedly took both their lives.

Sara was fatally shot on July 23rd, and it’s been reported her husband Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey was allegedly the killer, and he took his life afterwards.

Police were called to a property shortly before midnight that day, and neighbours told police they heard a woman screaming and then “what sounded to be a gunshot.” Moments later, Sara’s young son had called 911, and is reported to have said his stepfather had shot his mother and himself.

A month before this, Jeremiah Duffey was accused of touching and kissing a young girl at a children’s basketball game. The minor was allegedly on a youth basketball team that Duffey coached.

Sara Gilson and her husband Jeremiah  “Shawn” Duffey

via Sara Gilson/TikTok

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the girl’s mother filed a protective order against Duffey on behalf of her teenage daughter. The girl’s mother claimed he allegedly kissed and touched the girl and was caught by another coach.

The girl is said to have told her mother that Duffey engaged in additional inappropriate behaviour, including sending her messages, inviting her to his hotel room during a tournament trip and offering her money “to keep her quiet.”

As per NBC, another team coach saw what happened between Duffey and the girl at the basketball game, immediately intervened and reported it to the girl’s parent.

“Similar conduct by this coach towards this particular juvenile player was reported to have occurred over an extended period of time, in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, across multiple states prior to this incident,” police said. Duffey is reported to have fled, and had not been seen by police since.

Police reportedly submitted the case for a charge of lewd molestation of a minor to the U.S. attorney’s office for review, “ending the jurisdiction of the Owasso Police Department over this reported incident.” Police then contacted Sara Gilson.

@mrsgilson

I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary

♬ original sound – Sara 🌸🐚🌺

Following this incident, Sara made a TikTok accusing her husband of being a “pedophile”. This was shared just two weeks before her murder, and the video is still live.

She shared the video using the current viral trend, where people pretend they are sitting down to be interviewed for a Netflix documentary. Sara added: “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile.”

Sara’s friends have since spoken out about the influencer, and said on “her last day [alive], she was happy” and would want to be known for being a mother. “I don’t want her life to be diminished into what happened in the end. She brought so much joy to all of us, and I’ll miss her every day,” one said.

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More on: Influencers News Police TikTok US
Hayley Soen | News
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