Lancaster Central Library is closing for refurbishment until spring 2027

The library will shut while essential maintenance and works are carried out

6 hours ago

Lancaster Central Library is scheduled to close until next April, while essential maintenance work is carried out.

During the period of closure, essential work will be carried out to repair the Grade II-listed building’s roof and leaks in the building.

The library’s final day of opening before the refurbishment will be Tuesday 11th August.

In a post shared on Facebook, Lancashire County Council said: “We need to carry out extensive restoration work to protect this much-loved Grade II-listed building and ensure people can use its services for years to come.

“This means the building will close at 5pm on Tuesday 11th August, with the work expected to be finished by spring 2027.”

The Grade II listed building was built in 1932 on Lancaster’s Market Square, and has previously been used as a coaching house, police station and fire station before becoming the library.

Due to the scale and nature of the repairs, the library must remain closed while the maintenance work is being carried out.

During Lancaster library’s closure, residents are encouraged to use Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Halton, Heysham, Carnforth and Silverdale libraries. Morecambe library will offer extended hours during the closure period, opening from 9am-7pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Residents who have loaned items from Lancaster Central Library do not need to return them before the library’s closure date, and can instead return them to another Lancashire library. Return dates on items will automatically be extended until later in the year and fines will be waived during the closure period.

Lancaster Central Library’s home library service will continue during the closure, whilst regular activities such as Baby Bounce and Rhyme sessions will be delivered from White Cross Business Park on South Road.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council confirmed: “No staff will be furloughed, they’ll continue delivering services from Morecambe library and/or White Cross.”

Councillor Ella Worthington, cabinet member for Civic Pride, said: “Lancaster Central Library is one of the busiest in Lancashire, with more than 200,000 visitors last year, so it’s vital that we protect this historic building and ensure visitors can continue to enjoy it for years to come.

“We understand that the temporary closure might cause some inconvenience, but we would encourage residents to use other local libraries and continue to join in activities they offer.

“We can’t wait to welcome people back inside and show off the new and improved Lancaster Central library when this work is complete.”

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