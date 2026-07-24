A look at Angela Connell Diaz’s life now and surprising job, five years after jail release

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After Netflix’s new true crime documentary A Toxic Love Story, here’s a closer look at what Angela Connell is doing now after being released from prison for framing her boyfriend Ian Diaz’s ex-girlfriend.

The film tells the story of Michelle Hadley, a woman from California who was wrongly put in prison for 88 days in 2016 after being framed in a horrific cyberstalking scheme by her ex-fiancé Ian and his new wife Angela. They faked hundreds of sick emails and pretended Michelle was stalking Angela.

Angela pleaded guilty to fraud, false imprisonment, and falsely reporting a crime, and was sentenced to five years in prison, which she started serving on 8th January 2018. Ian is still serving his 10-year sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of a federal matter.

She was released from jail on 19th July 2020 and placed on parole until 19th July, 2021. Angela refused to take part in the Netflix doc, but here’s what she has been doing since.

A look at Angela Connell’s life and job now after release from prison

Angela now goes by the name Angi and lives in Arizona, as per her private Instagram profile, where she describes herself as “formerly incarcerated” and a “federal agent abuse survivor” in her bio.

She works as a therapist and is the director of a company called Peer Counselling Services. Angela specifically works with their branch Exhale Pro-Voice, a charity that provides “nonjudgmental” advice to people who have just had abortions in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

“Angi is a bisexual Peruvian-American adoptee living on the ancestral lands of the Onk Akimel O’odham and Xalchidom Piipaash peoples. She first discovered Exhale Pro-Voice in 2016 while searching for a reproductive justice organisation grounded in intersectionality, following her own abortion experience,” the Exhale Pro-Voice website says.

“After spending time in prison, Angi pursued a Master’s degree in Psychology and Justice Studies, deepening her commitment to transformative justice. She reconnected with Exhale in 2021, joining as a textline counsellor, and now serves as the Director of Peer Counselling.”

Outside of working as a counsellor, she loves trail running in the Arizona desert, looking for new craft beer spots, spending time with her family and going for walks with her three dogs.

“Angi works closely with her community through counselling, reentry programming, and partnerships with nonprofits and government agencies. Her focus is on providing sustainable, evidence-based, and abolitionist support to justice-impacted individuals. She is passionate about the intersections of incarceration, reproductive injustice, and healing, and is dedicated to creating spaces where people feel heard, supported, and empowered,” the description adds.

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Featured image credit: Netflix