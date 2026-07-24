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Pageant queen and boyfriend held captive and killed as possible sinister motive emerges

Police have found alarming links to particular groups of people

Kieran Galpin | News
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Miss Tattoo, real name Ulissias Marcelli, and her boyfriend were found dead last week after an alleged plot by a local cartel.

The influencer, who had  20,000 followers on Instagram, was a well-known personality in Porto Seguro’s vibrant alternative music scene. She was also a four-time winner of Miss Tattoo, an international pageant for people with lots of ink.

On July 18, Miss Tattoo, 30, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, were found dead by a farmer in the Vera Cruz district of Porto Seguro, Bahia. They died from gunshot wounds after allegedly being held captive, with police finding seven bullet casings in the area.

Though a phone belonging to Miss Tattoo was taken as evidence, her boyfriend’s mobile was eerily absent from the crime scene.

The investigation into the crime is still ongoing, but local authorities understand that a local cartel may have carried out the killings. It’s believed that the killings are related to an alleged debt connected with drug trafficking or the sale of narcotics.

“Investigations and witness testimonies are being carried out to identify the perpetrator and clarify the motive for the crime,” the Civil Police said.

More information is expected to follow, but no arrests have been made at the time of writing. Their killer is still at large.

Miss Tattoo’s Instagram has turned into a memorial page

Though information on their deaths is still scarce, people have been writing on the social media pages of Miss Tattoo and her boyfriend.

“I can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in peace,” one person said, as another wrote, “I’m in disbelief! One of my biggest inspirations, one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen. Rest in peace.”

The influencer was due to host the Rock Gaya Festival on July 24, and the event shared the following message after the news: “Today, our hearts fell heavy. Thursday, we happily share that Ulissias would be part of the Rock Gaya Festival as one of our presenters. Today, with deep sadness, we bid farewell to your presence among us.

“We’re still trying to find the words for a moment like this. It’s hard to believe that someone who was about to share such a special moment with us is gone so soon. At this moment, the entire team of the Rock Gaya Festival joins together in solidarity with the family, friends and everyone who has had the privilege of knowing it. Rest in peace Ulyssias.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Influencers News Police Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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