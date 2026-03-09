Kidnap of mob boss’s son takes disturbing turn as his head washes up on beach after ransom video

2 hours ago

Last month, 28-year-old Igor Komarov was kidnapped alongside a friend in Jimbaran, Bali. His friend, Alexander ‘Yermak’ Petrovsky, was able to escape, informing police of the abduction.

Soon after, a sinister ransom video emerged that seemed to show a black-and-blue Igor begging for his life. Though an exact motive is still unclear, the kidnapping seemed to be a result of Igor and Alexander’s family business. The fathers of both men have been connected to criminal empires in Eastern Europe.

In the video, Igor begged: “Mum, Mum – I beg you, please help me. We stole those $10 million they’re asking you for. Give them back those $10 million. Please.”

He claimed to have been tortured by his captors, which included breaking bones and having his limbs “chopped off.” Said limbs then washed ashore in Bali, with authorities cautioning people about jumping to conclusions.

“It could be [him] but again we cannot speculate, we can’t guess. We must rely on forensic results,” Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said.

“We will then match [samples] with the DNA of families who feel their family members are missing, or who reported kidnapping or missing persons, including those we learned yesterday that a foreign national was reported kidnapped. Because it happened to be a kidnapping case, we are investigating all possible things, but we cannot speculate.”

Igor Komarov’s mother provided DNA after he was kidnapped

Igor Komarov’s unidentified mother gave her DNA samples to police in Bali, and they’ve since confirmed that multiple body parts belonged to her son.

The body parts, which were discovered last week in the Wos River, included a head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs and internal organs. At the time, police placed the time of death at three days prior.

From the parts, medical professionals were able to acquire numerous DNA samples from a molar, a collarbone, a fragment of the thigh bone, a rib bone, a toe bone and a fragment of shin bone.

“DNA tests have been conducted by the police forensic laboratory in Jakarta into six samples we got from the body parts,” Bali Police Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said.

“The DNA tests match with the DNA sample from [Mr Komarov’s] mother. Based on (this), we found that the body parts (were) identical to the victim.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

