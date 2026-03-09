Everything to know about Glasgow Central Station fire: How and where did it start?

4 hours ago

A fire has broken out near Glasgow Central Station, destroying multiple buildings in the process.

The blaze is believed to have started in a vape shop on Sunday afternoon on Union Street, later spreading to a fish and chip shop and destroying a nearby salon, as well as a café.

The fire also resulted in the collapse of the mid-Victorian Forsyth building surrounding one corner of the station in Glasgow city centre.

Although the fire seemed to be under control for a period, it rose up again and destroyed the building.

How did the Glasgow Central Station fire start?

According to The Guardian, after the fire began, onlookers reported hearing explosions inside the vape shop building, which were believed to have been caused by the lithium batteries used by some vape devices that were stored onsite.

One witness reported how ash was falling “like rain” and said he had foot on his face and clothes when he got home.

Mark, a 28-year-old, told the BBC he could see “flames and a thick column of smoke from miles away.”

How will the fire affect travel from Glasgow Central Station?

Glasgow Central Station will now remain closed until Tuesday after a building next door to the station was destroyed, with travel being disrupted as a result.

ScotRail confirmed no services will operate from the high-level platforms at the station today.

Roads around the city centre are also still closed as emergency services work to deal with the aftermath of the blaze.

Featured image via SWNS