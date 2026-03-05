The Tab
Glasgow Caledonian University plans to cut 100 jobs due to £10 million projected deficit

The university has not ruled out compulsory redundancies

Georgia French

Glasgow Caledonian University has announced plans to cut around 100 posts as it seeks to address a projected £10 million budget deficit.

The decision comes after a marked decline in international student recruitment contributed to a £33 million reduction in income over the past two years.

As a result of the lost income, the university anticipates a financial shortfall exceeding £10 million in the next financial year.

In response to the funding gap, the institution has introduced a Targeted Voluntary Redundancy Scheme. The programme is aimed at staff in departments most directly affected by falling international enrolment and those whose roles are funded through international income streams.

The scheme will remain open until April 15th and is expected to identify more than 100 posts.

However, the university has indicated compulsory redundancies may be reconsidered should the voluntary scheme fail to achieve the required level of savings.

via Wikimedia Commons

A Glasgow Caledonian spokesperson said: “Like many other universities across the sector, GCU has experienced a significant drop in international student recruitment. Over a two year period we have seen a £33m loss of income, which is not sustainable, and face a predicted financial deficit of over £10m in the next financial year. We therefore urgently need to reduce costs to ensure the financial sustainability of the university so we can continue to deliver the high quality learning experience our students expect and deserve.

“To address this substantial drop in income, the university has launched a Targeted Voluntary Redundancy Scheme for staff working in areas directly affected by the drop in our international student numbers and sustained by international income.

“The scheme will run until the 15th April and look to identify upwards of 100 posts. An open consultation period with staff and our trade union colleagues will run throughout this period so we can work together to explore how we can best deliver the changes needed while maintaining a high-quality experience for our students and sustaining our impactful research.  By taking this targeted approach, the university is actively seeking to reduce the need for compulsory redundancies.

“We really appreciate this may be an unsettling period for all our staff and students, and really concerning for those directly affected, but we have to take this targeted action now – to move the university back into a sustainable financial position and ensure we are the right size and shape for the future.”

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Georgia French
Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’

