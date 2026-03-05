The Tab

Who is Tate McRae’s controversial new boyfriend Jack Hughes, and why is he being dragged?!

She’s never beating those allegations

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Rumours about Tate McRae and hockey legend Jack Hughes dating have finally been confirmed, but the internet is already dragging the singer’s contraversial boyfriend.

According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old New Jersey Devils player slid into the 22-year-old Canadian singer’s Instagram DMs before they started seeing each other.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tate McRae (@tatemcrae)

A source told the outlet: “Tate and Jack are dating. They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other. She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together. Tate thinks he’s really sweet and it’s going well so far.”

The source also said McRae has been supporting Hughes’ career and going to his games, but the relationship has already sparked backlash online.

Hughes went viral after the United States men’s national ice hockey team beat the Canada men’s national ice hockey team at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The win marked Team USA’s first Olympic men’s hockey gold since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. After the tournament, the team met with US President Donald Trump at the White House and later attended his State of the Union address.

Photos from the visit quickly circulated online, including one showing Hughes standing next to Trump with his hand near the president’s shoulder. That was enough for some of McRae’s fans to start speculating about Hughes’ politics, and telling the singer to dump him.

One person on X wrote: “Leaning into Trump on his chair, literally never seen Jack Hughes happier in my life. He’s cheesing harder than when he was on a date with international pop star Tate McRae.”

Some people also pointed out that Trump is widely unpopular among many Canadians, particularly after repeatedly suggesting Canada should become the “51st state”.

This isn’t the first time McRae has faced Trump supporter accusations. Last year, the singer was also dragged for working with controversial country star Morgan Wallen, who faced major backlash in 2021 after a video surfaced of him using the N-word.

Now, with her new relationship in the spotlight, people are once again debating her political stance online.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/Twitter

More on: Celebrity Dating Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

As Harry Styles speaks about Liam Payne for first time, here’s everything 1D boys have said

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Latest

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’