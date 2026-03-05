Who is Tate McRae’s controversial new boyfriend Jack Hughes, and why is he being dragged?!

4 hours ago

Rumours about Tate McRae and hockey legend Jack Hughes dating have finally been confirmed, but the internet is already dragging the singer’s contraversial boyfriend.

According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old New Jersey Devils player slid into the 22-year-old Canadian singer’s Instagram DMs before they started seeing each other.

A source told the outlet: “Tate and Jack are dating. They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other. She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together. Tate thinks he’s really sweet and it’s going well so far.”

The source also said McRae has been supporting Hughes’ career and going to his games, but the relationship has already sparked backlash online.

TATE MCRAE IM SO SERIOUS YOU NEED TO SMEAR JACK HUGHES NAME https://t.co/QuMtkb4kyf — sylvia (@ohhowromantic) February 24, 2026

Hughes went viral after the United States men’s national ice hockey team beat the Canada men’s national ice hockey team at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The win marked Team USA’s first Olympic men’s hockey gold since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. After the tournament, the team met with US President Donald Trump at the White House and later attended his State of the Union address.

Photos from the visit quickly circulated online, including one showing Hughes standing next to Trump with his hand near the president’s shoulder. That was enough for some of McRae’s fans to start speculating about Hughes’ politics, and telling the singer to dump him.

One person on X wrote: “Leaning into Trump on his chair, literally never seen Jack Hughes happier in my life. He’s cheesing harder than when he was on a date with international pop star Tate McRae.”

Some people also pointed out that Trump is widely unpopular among many Canadians, particularly after repeatedly suggesting Canada should become the “51st state”.

miss tate mcrae don’t you ever call yourself canada down and then go and like a post like this ever again pic.twitter.com/ykdZr0MQCl — ໊ash (@2H4NDS) February 25, 2026

This isn’t the first time McRae has faced Trump supporter accusations. Last year, the singer was also dragged for working with controversial country star Morgan Wallen, who faced major backlash in 2021 after a video surfaced of him using the N-word.

Now, with her new relationship in the spotlight, people are once again debating her political stance online.

