Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

These days, celebrity weddings usually mean designer dresses, magazine exclusives and Instagram reveals, but every now and then, a few famous couples manage to do the impossible: Get married without the world knowing.

So when news broke that Tom Holland and Zendaya may have secretly tied the knot, people were understandably shocked. Still, they’re far from the first A-list couple to keep their big day completely private.

In fact, plenty of Hollywood celebs have gotten married before anyone actually got to know. So, here are the celebrity couples who had a super secret wedding and proved that love doesn’t always need a spotlight.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach revealed at the 2026 Actor Awards that they had already married, joking that people had simply “missed it.” While neither star has officially confirmed details, the rumoured intimate ceremony fits perfectly with how private they’ve always kept their relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

After announcing their engagement, many expected a huge celebrity wedding. Instead, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi quietly married in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, with only close family present. Her Stranger Things papa officiated the wedding. They now have a daughter together.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

These two basically ran a “ninja operation.” After years of friendship turned romance, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher secretly married over Independence Day weekend in 2015. Kutcher later admitted they went to great lengths to avoid paparazzi, keeping locations and timings a complete secret.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody began dating quietly and followed that same energy into marriage. Their 2014 Northern California wedding was small, intimate and almost entirely hidden from public view.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Back in 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z transformed his New York penthouse into a wedding venue. Around 40 guests attended, phones were banned, and no announcement was made at the time. Even today, only glimpses of the ceremony have ever been shared.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed quietly in 2020 with only immediate family present. Rather than announcing it themselves, the news came through the charity organisation, Meals on Wheels.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds managed a completely secret ceremony in South Carolina in 2012. Guests attended a romantic celebration without anyone knowing.