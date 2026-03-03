The Tab
Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Zendaya’s mum Claire has addressed the news on Instagram

Kieran Galpin

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding may or may not have happened, at least according to her longtime stylist and confidant, Law Roach.

Though people have long speculated that Tom and Zendaya’s relationship was a PR stunt for the Spider-Man films, the real ones know the truth: They’re a surprising yet wholesome pairing that we can’t get enough of, despite their inherent secrecy.

Last January, sources claimed that Tom popped the question at Zendaya’s family home over Christmas. Neither party confirmed nor denied the rumours, so we all just collectively accepted them as the truth and moved on. That was, until the 2026 Actor Awards.

On the red carpet, Zendaya’s fashion fairy godmother, Law Roach, claimed, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

It sparked about a million questions, and while we can’t answer them, there have been a few developments.

The picture that launched a thousand headlines

Following the news, a picture emerged that seemed to show Zendaya and Tom Holland on their wedding day. They were both dressed to the nines as he slipped the shiny ring on her finger.

It went mega viral, but as is the case with 90 per cent of the internet, it doesn’t seem to be real. A reverse image search provided no results, and the original photo was posted by some rando on Twitter.

A resurfaced outing might have flashed the ring

Last month, in another moment that went viral, Zendaya was spotted out and about on a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman. Her engagement ring, designed by Jessica McCormick, was absent, and in its place was a different gold band.

Following Law’s comments, people believe this was the first sighting of Zendaya post-nuptials.

Tom Holland was spotted for the first time

Just yesterday, Tom Holland was spotted for the first time after the alleged engagement news. He was shopping with his younger brother, and while paparazzi managed to sneak a few shots, his hands were in his pockets so no ring was visible.

Casual action or calculated move, you decide.

Zendaya’s mum reacted to the Tom Holland proposal news

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Claire (@claire_maree64)

Zendaya’s mum, Claire Stoermer, did not help things over on Instagram, posting a reaction to Law Roach’s comments that created a lot of confusion. She shared the interview clip on her Instagram story, writing “The laugh….” alongside a bunch of laughing emojis.

Online, some people took this as confirmation of the wedding. Others thought the opposite, suggesting she wouldn’t break rank from her daughter if it were true.

Okay, so maybe it was all fake?

The news obviously went super viral, and Law Roach reacted to it by retweeting a meme about the moment.

“If I send u this know I just got done being messy,” the OG tweet read, which showed Law licking his teeth and smirking.

Many on Twitter interpreted this as him teasing that he was joking, but I guess time will tell.

