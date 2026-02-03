The Tab

Zendaya opens up about Tom Holland, as *those* wedding pics with Robert Pattinson go viral

They make a beautiful couple

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s “wedding photos” have sent the internet into a mild meltdown, with plenty of people genuinely believing the two A-listers had secretly tied the knot. But before anyone starts planning a celeb divorce timeline, there’s a very different explanation.

The images doing the rounds are actually new promotional posters for The Drama, an upcoming A24 film starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple on the brink of marriage, and emotional collapse. The studio has just released a fresh batch of posters, and while the first shows the pair looking blissfully in love on their wedding day, the follow-ups take a much darker turn.

In the later images, Zendaya and Pattinson are pictured separately, both visibly distressed, hinting that something has gone seriously wrong behind the scenes. One person summed up the general reaction on X, writing: “The way I thought this was a wedding post omg.”

According to A24’s deliberately vague synopsis, The Drama follows “a couple who face a crisis in the days leading up to their wedding when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew about the other.” The trailer leans heavily into tension, teasing explosive arguments and a relationship quietly imploding.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A24 (@a24)

The timing of the confusion is particularly funny given Zendaya has also been making headlines for giving rare insight into her real relationship with fiancé Tom Holland. Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the actress opened up about living in London with the Spider-Man star and navigating both romance and work in the public eye.

Calling Holland her “favourite person to work with”, Zendaya explained how his calming presence on set helps everyone around him. “I might be a little biased,” she admitted, “but he is not only my favourite person, he is my favourite person to work with.”

She also addressed how they protect their privacy despite constant scrutiny. “Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives,” she said, “but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy. The parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect.”

When they’re not working, the couple split their time between Holland’s home in Richmond, West London, and Zendaya’s place in California. The actress, who grew up in Oakland before moving to southern California, said she “adores” living in England.

Zendaya and Holland first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, sparked romance rumours a year later, and confirmed their relationship in 2021 after being photographed kissing in a car. The pair are set to appear together again in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, out in July, as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also hits cinemas in July.

So no, Zendaya hasn’t secretly married Robert Pattinson. But she is about to emotionally destroy him on screen, which feels very A24.

Featured image credit: A24, Instagram

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling

