If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Right now, everyone is talking about the risqué dress Chappell Roan wore to the Grammys 2026. But she wasn’t the only one to bare all, the dress Heidi Klum wore was also very explicit.

To the event, 52-year-old Heidi Klum wore a custom nude dress by German designer Marina Hoermanseder. The dress was made to look like a naked body. And yes, it really did.

She has since shared loads of behind the scenes videos and pictures that explain exactly how the dress worked, and the hours of prep that went into the awards ceremony moment.

The dress Heidi Klum wore was completely customised to her body

The Grammys dress was fully moulded to Heidi Klum’s body, she’s since revealed. Designer Marina Hoermanseder is known for leather looks, that take inspiration from “fetish elements”.

It was made of nude coloured leather, which was then painted to match Heidi’s skin tone. Prior to the event the dress was moulded, lacquered and painted. Leather was wetted, stretched and shaped using hairdryers and specialised tools, in order to achieve a perfect fit.

There were buckles down the side of the dress, and these were a practical choice as well as a design one. The dress was made in two parts – a front and a back – which were then buckled together around Heidi’s body. Attention to detail was vigorous, with Heidi’s mould being taken from her neck to her knees – even including her belly button.

The designer shared a joint post with Heidi on Instagram, which gave us a behind the scenes look at how it was made. “A dress, made and fitted exclusively for Heidi Klum,” it said.

“Everything is made by leather, it gets wet and then it gets moulded,” Heidi explained in the video. “She dries it, and then it gets lacquered and sprayed and voila! Here it is. I always go for a showstopper kind of an outfit. You know, I’m never someone who is like, ‘This looks nice’. I never go for the ‘nice’ thing. I always like something special.” No lies told!

Featured image via David Fisher/Shutterstock and Instagram.