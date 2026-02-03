The Tab
The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Hayley Soen

Right now, everyone is talking about the risqué dress Chappell Roan wore to the Grammys 2026. But she wasn’t the only one to bare all, the dress Heidi Klum wore was also very explicit.

To the event, 52-year-old Heidi Klum wore a custom nude dress by German designer Marina Hoermanseder. The dress was made to look like a naked body. And yes, it really did.

She has since shared loads of behind the scenes videos and pictures that explain exactly how the dress worked, and the hours of prep that went into the awards ceremony moment.

The dress Heidi Klum wore was completely customised to her body

The Grammys dress was fully moulded to Heidi Klum’s body, she’s since revealed. Designer Marina Hoermanseder is known for leather looks, that take inspiration from “fetish elements”.

It was made of nude coloured leather, which was then painted to match Heidi’s skin tone. Prior to the event the dress was moulded, lacquered and painted. Leather was wetted, stretched and shaped using hairdryers and specialised tools, in order to achieve a perfect fit.

There were buckles down the side of the dress, and these were a practical choice as well as a design one. The dress was made in two parts – a front and a back – which were then buckled together around Heidi’s body. Attention to detail was vigorous, with Heidi’s mould being taken from her neck to her knees – even including her belly button.

The designer shared a joint post with Heidi on Instagram, which gave us a behind the scenes look at how it was made. “A dress, made and fitted exclusively for Heidi Klum,” it said.

“Everything is made by leather, it gets wet and then it gets moulded,” Heidi explained in the video. “She dries it, and then it gets lacquered and sprayed and voila! Here it is. I always go for a showstopper kind of an outfit. You know, I’m never someone who is like, ‘This looks nice’. I never go for the ‘nice’ thing. I always like something special.” No lies told!

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling

