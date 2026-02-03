After Chappell Roan and Justin Bieber, Harry Styles’ Grammys outfit is now getting dragged

2 hours ago

From Chappell Roan’s nipple dress to Justin Bieber performing in just his boxers, the 2026 Grammys have been full of wild outfits, and people almost missed Harry Styles’ outrageous choice.

People are now dragging the singer, who just announced his brand new fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, for wearing something kinda inappropriate. This is the Grammys. One of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the entire world, and he turned up looking like he was popping out with some friends.

The top wasn’t an issue as he wore a smart grey blazer covered in silver glitter, totally appropriate for the Grammys. However, it’s what he paired it with that people are calling out. Instead of wearing a nice pair of smart trousers and shoes, he opted for a pair of super baggy blue jeans and mint green patent ballet flats with bows on them.

I think he looked insane, but jeans to the Grammys is a bit wild, even for a fashion icon like Harry.

The whole look was Dior, so it obviously wasn’t cheap, but people still think it wasn’t suitable. He wasn’t just attending the Grammys either, he presented a whole award wearing this outfit. The Aperture singer skipped the red carpet before giving the Album of the Year award to Bad Bunny for his LP DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Loads of people are talking about his bizarre choice on Twitter, with one person writing: “Now why TF is Harry Styles wearing JEANS to the Grammys oh my lord.”

“Harry, people paid like £700 for your tour tickets, and you still showed up to the Grammys in jeans like you couldn’t find anything nicer to wear,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Can’t believe Harry Styles wore jeans and a nice top to the Grammys.” Honestly, I’ve seen a lot worse.

It comes after the singer announced a new tour with 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and 12 nights at London’s Wembley Arena. He’s been slammed for the extortionate dynamic ticket pricing, and people are clearly still very bitter about it.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock