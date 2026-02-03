Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

10 mins ago

Calling all single Durham students! This Valentine’s Day, love will not be looking with the eyes but with ears because Purple Radio Music is launching a Valentine’s “Mix ‘N’ Match” project. Mix ‘N’ Match will pair up Durham students based on their music tastes. We spoke to Emma Crute, the head of Purple Radio Music, to let you know what this project is all about and exactly how to get involved.

What exactly is Mix ‘N’ Match, and how can I get involved?

Mix ‘N’ Match is a project that will pair people up based on their music tastes for Valentine’s Day. When asked exactly how it worked, Emma said: “There will be QR codes around Durham that you can scan – they’ll lead you to a form that you can fill in and let us know about your music taste. We’ll then get in contact with you and let you know who we’ve paired you up with.” After that, it’s up to you how you make contact with your match.

You can also find the form here: Purple Radio Mix N’ Match

Or via this QR code!

You can also expect to hear about a Valentine’s joint social between The Durham Tab and Purple Radio Music in honour of this bid to expand the 72 per cent club. Details on Instagram soon… Get your pink and red outfits ready.

Why did you decide to start this project?

“We haven’t had a big project in the music team for a while, and we thought this would be exciting and different. Everyone in Durham loves having a look on Tindur and Overheard – so we thought we’d combine Durham dating with music.” She said: “It’s a way of uniting people.”

“Music is a way of bonding people. Certain songs remind us of people and our different relationships – every couple has an “our song”, for example.” The Purple Radio Music teams sees this as the reason why this project will be both exciting and successful.

Why should Durham students get involved?

When asked why people should sign up, Emma said: “If you’ve got a New Year’s resolution to live for the plot, this is definitely the thing for you.” Imagine telling your children you met on Purple Radio Music’s Mix ‘N’ Match… A pretty iconic story if you ask us.

“Or” she added, “If you’re sick of your summatives, this is a great way to meet new people and do something different.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.