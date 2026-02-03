The Tab

There’s a huge Bridgerton season four theory about Sophie, that actually makes sense

All will be revealed in part two

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four has officially hijacked my Netflix account, my free time, and most of my brain space with new theories.

At the centre of the season is Sophie Baek, the woman who manages to look equally spellbinding in a glittering silver mask and elbow-deep in housework. Benedict Bridgerton clearly doesn’t stand a chance. But while Sophie might be this season’s romantic fantasy, her backstory is easily the darkest we’ve seen so far.

Netflix

Unlike the polished debutantes of the ton, Sophie isn’t a lady with a title or a carefully managed reputation. She works as a maid in the Penwood household, enduring cruelty from people who once treated her like family. She existed in social limbo, described only as a “ward” until the moment she was no longer useful.

But what if Bridgerton is deliberately holding something back? And what if Sophie’s true connection to the Penwood family isn’t what we’ve been led to believe?

Her fairytale moment comes when she sneaks into a lavish masquerade ball, catches Benedict’s eye, and promptly disappears. He spends much of the season obsessively searching for the mysterious woman in silver, completely unaware she’s been right there all along.

Netflix

Sophie’s official status is that of the Earl of Penwood’s ward. Yerin Ha has explained that Sophie is believed to be the earl’s illegitimate child, born to a maid. By calling her his ward, he could quietly raise her within his household without publicly admitting to fathering her, a neat social loophole that spared him scandal while leaving Sophie without a name or claim.

From flashbacks, it’s clear Sophie knew the truth, even if society pretended otherwise. She was educated, dressed well, and treated like family, at least until the earl remarried. When Araminta enters the picture, she quickly recognises Sophie’s ambiguous status and understands what it could mean for her own daughters’ inheritance.

Netflix

But here’s where the theory gets interesting.

What if Sophie was never the earl’s daughter at all? What if she was his niece?

The series mentions that Lord Penwood had a sister, and as head of the family, her reputation would have been his responsibility. If that sister had fallen pregnant outside marriage, the fallout would have been devastating, not just for her, but for the entire family line. An unmarried woman with a child would be a far greater social threat than a lord discreetly passing off a child as his ward.

Reframing Sophie as his niece rather than his daughter suddenly makes everything line up. It explains why he never explicitly claimed her, yet still ensured she was raised with care and education. It also accounts for the subtle family resemblance, present enough to be noticed, but not so strong that it raises questions.

Netflix

Araminta, meanwhile, would have no reason to consider this possibility. To her, Sophie is simply a rival: A girl with enough blood connection to threaten her daughters’ futures. Whether Sophie is a daughter or a niece wouldn’t change Araminta’s hostility in the slightest.

If anything, Bridgerton thrives on secrets hiding in plain sight. And Sophie’s story might be the most carefully concealed one yet.

Featured image credit: Netflix

