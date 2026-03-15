Jamnesty at Fab’s: Durham student bands take the stage for Amnesty fundraiser

Live music, cheap drinks and a good cause – what’s not to love?

7 hours ago

Jamnesty is set to return to Fabio’s Bar tomorrow for their annual night of live music and activism. All proceeds will go towards Amnesty International, a charity that campaigns to end abuses of human rights around the world.

About the event:

This event is set to take place tomorrow night. Yes, you read that right, tomorrow! Fabio’s Bar will be transformed into a night of live music, fundraising and community spirit. With cheap drinks, student bands, familiar faces and a meaningful cause, the event has become an annual staple of Durham’s student social calendar.

This year’s Jamnesty has been organised by Durham Amnesty Society alongside the Durham Budapest Marathoners – a group of Durham students committed to running the Budapest Marathon in October, also in support of Amnesty International.

Doors will open from 7 to 10 pm on Monday, 16 March, combining music, dancing, charity and drinks all in one!

Tickets are £3.50, and students can be assured that all money goes towards this incredible cause.

Durham Budapest 2026:

Durham Budapest is the Durham Team running the Budapest Marathon 2026 in aid of Amnesty International with Choose a Challenge Students.

The Budapest Marathon is a major international marathon held each year in Budapest, Hungary, attracting thousands of runners from around the world.

At Durham, the Budapest Marathon refers to a student charity fundraising group where a group of students train for and run the Budapest Marathon while raising money for a chosen cause. Students typically:

form a team of runners

train together over several months

organise fundraising events (like gigs, club nights, or socials)

run the marathon in Budapest at the end of the campaign

From masters students to first years, studying subjects from engineering to liberal arts, our Durham Budapest Team has rallied together a wide range of people from across the university. All, however, with a similar passion to make their year stand out.

The charity:

Amnesty International seeks to “uncover the truth and hold the powerful to account”, building upon their “unwavering belief in the power of the people…stretching across every corner of the world”, They continue to use their activism to combat dangerous spyware used to target activists, the death penalty, and world conflict.

Importantly, they are a global movement of more than 10 million people, committed to a future where “human rights are enjoyed by everyone”. This shared humanity is something that unites us all, creating positive changes in a world where everything often feels very uncertain.

“No government is beyond scrutiny. We uncover the truth. We hold human rights violators to account”.

The line-up:

This year’s line up includes Pink Lemonade, The Franklin D. Roosevelt Band, AMNESIAC, Grollingwood and HaYK.

Bertie Kirkwood, one of the marathon runners who helped organise the event, told The Tab “We are so excited for a fun night at Fab’s this Monday in one of the biggest fundraising events we’ve run since starting our campaign for Amnesty last November.

“Expect some of Durham’s most exciting student bands, a warm communal atmosphere and a fantastic party. The tickets are dirt cheap and all go to a good cause.”