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Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ as harsh take on animal lovers who eat meat causes chaos

I feel attacked

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Musician Billie Eilish didn’t hold back in a new message delivered to animal lovers who still eat meat, as someone who has been vegan for over a decade.

Besides her massively successful music career, one thing Billie Eilish is known for is her animal rights activism. Billie has been loud and proud about being vegan since she was 12, and her love for animals overlaps with her environmental activism. Billie’s tours are solar-powered and serve plant-based food, and her vinyl records are made from 100% recycled materials.

In a new interview with ELLE, the 24-year-old shared her hot take on”animal lovers”, and it definitely has ruffled some feathers.

“Y’all are not going to like me for this one. Eating meat is inherently wrong,” she said. “Two things cannot coincide. I love all animals so much, and I eat meat. You just can’t do both, sorry!”

She doubled down, clarifying her point: “You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals — but you can’t do both.”

Billie also explained why she went vegan after being raised vegetarian until she was 12 years old.

“I was raised vegetarian, and I chose to stop eating all animal products when I was 12. Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn’t want any part of it.”

This take has predictably divided many people, with even supporters of Billie calling out the artist for having a “privileged” take.

“Love her, but she’s kinda a hypocrite also, I feel like this is a very privileged take lol,” one reply said.

Others are circulating an old interview from Billie, where she seemingly called out vegans who tell other people why they shouldn’t eat meat.

“People that are always like ‘I’m a vegan’ in everyone’s face, you’re the reason people don’t like vegans,” she said in the clip. “I’m a vegan, I’m not like out here like, ‘Don’t eat that because blah blah blah’, I don’t eat it because I have my own reasons for not eating it and I have my own beliefs.”

The whole thing is a divisive mess, but Billie’s animal rights ad eniromental activism is undeniable.

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Featured image via Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

More on: Billie Eilish Social Media Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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