Truth of what happened to missing UK influencer after husband called reports she was found ‘fake’

5 hours ago

The whereabouts of a missing UK influencer have been established, after her family gave conflicting reports of what had happened to her. Rachel Kerr is now believed to have been found, safe and well.

31-year-old Rachel Kerr was last seen checking out of her all-inclusive hotel in Agadir, Morocco, on Saturday. She had been on a work trip, with her last known location being the Caribbean Village, on Saturday April 25th. Rachel checked out, and then vanished. Her phone had been switched off, which her family said was very out of character for her.

At the time, Rachel’s family issued a statement, and said they are very concerned for her welfare. “My cousin Rachel Kerr (31) is missing in Adagir, Morocco. Last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel however she checked on Saturday and we haven’t heard from her since. Her phone has been switched off,” her cousin Claire said in a missing persons Facebook group.

Now, her family has confirmed she has been found alive and well. At first, it was reported that local police had located her, and that Rachel had wanted to “continue her vacation”. However, her husband Peter and other family members branded this “fake news”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Gourlay (@raachkk)

As of today, cousin Claire announced: “Rachel has now been traced and is safe in the care of family.” Peter since said: “Rachel has now been found and is with her brother.” It is believed Rachel has been traced to an apartment in Agadir.

A post on a local Facebook group claimed: “Agadir police have located the missing Scottish tourist and influencer Rachel Kerr, confirming she is safe and was found in an apartment in the city after voluntarily checking out of her hotel.”

Local authorities said: “Police located her in an apartment in Agadir, where she was found to have left her hotel of her own accord and had not been subjected to any attack or threat to her physical safety. Authorities confirmed she is still in Morocco under normal circumstances and is in contact with her brother, who entered the country on April 22 and reached her in Agadir.”

A source close to the investigation told The Sun there are no longer any suspicious circumstances in this case. They said Rachel is still keen to continue her trip in Morocco, and added: “Following reports made by her family, the King’s Prosecutor opened an inquiry into her disappearance. As this has no criminal nexus, this inquiry is set to be closed shortly.”

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