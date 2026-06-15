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fix audio glitch iPhone videos

People are complaining about audio glitch on iPhone videos, so here’s the fix that actually works

The videos have a loud generator-like hum

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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If you’ve ever recorded what should have been the perfect video on your iPhone, only to discover later that the audio is missing or replaced by a strange humming noise, thankfully, there’s a fix.

Over the past few months, a growing number of iPhone users have reported a bizarre audio glitch affecting some of their videos. The issue doesn’t happen all the time, which is actually what makes it so frustrating.

In many cases, users say one video ends up with distorted audio, a loud generator-like hum, or even complete silence, while the videos recorded immediately before and after are perfectly fine.

So, a lot of people assumed there was something wrong with their phone. But the problem is affecting multiple iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series.

So what causes the iPhone audio glitch?

@rya.nnbw

fuming #theweeknd #weekndmanchester #fyp #dontflop

♬ original sound – 𝜗𝜚 ryan

Some people first noticed the issue while recording concerts, sporting events, clubs and other very loud environments. Others say it happened during normal everyday recordings.

Because the problem seems to affect only certain videos rather than every recording, many people believe it could be a software-related issue rather than a microphone hardware fault.

However, Apple has not publicly confirmed the exact cause.

So, how can you fix it?

@thetab_

This iPhone video audio glitch is not for the weak 💔#iphone17promax #iphone17 #iphone16 #harrystyles

♬ original sound – The Tab

A lot of people on Reddit suggested that changing your audio recording settings can stop the problem from happening again.

One of the most commonly reported fixes is switching the video recording audio from Spatial Audio to Stereo. To do this, go to Settings > Camera > Record Sound > Stereo.

Many people who experienced the glitch said they have since recorded concerts, holidays and everyday videos without any further issues after making the change.

Some have also gone one step further and switched the recording audio to Mono.  Apparently, turning off Apple Intelligence reduced lag on some devices and may have helped prevent the audio issue. But the same audio glitch was reported on older iPhones that don’t support Apple Intelligence at all.

Well, can you fix a video that already has the audio glitch?

Unfortunately, if a video has already been recorded with the humming noise or missing audio, there doesn’t appear to be a reliable way to restore the original sound. Users who contacted Apple were generally told that the affected video itself could not be repaired.

So, if you’re attending a concert, sporting event or another important event, it may be worth taking a few precautions:

  • Switch from Spatial Audio to Stereo or Mono.
  • Keep your iPhone updated to the latest version of iOS.
  • Record a short test video before the event and play it back.
  • If possible, record several shorter clips instead of relying on one very long recording.
  • For especially important moments, consider using a second device as a backup.

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More on: Apple iPhone Technology
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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