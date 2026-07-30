Here’s the tea on LGBTQIA+ visibility at Durham University

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Starting university is undeniably exciting, but it can also feel overwhelming at times. Adjusting to a new city and making new friends is a challenge for everyone, and this can feel tougher for LGBTQIA+ students who may wonder whether they will find a welcoming community where they can be themselves alongside others.

Well, we are here to debunk those nerves and show that Durham has plenty to offer when it comes to comfort, support and socialising. From LGBTQIA+ events and glitter-filled nights out to dedicated societies and support services, here is everything queer Durham has to offer.

Think Durham formals, but Pride!

When applying to Durham University as a sixth form student, the idea of attending formals seemed magical: getting dressed up, taking memorable photos with friends and having a three-course meal-what more was there to ask for? At their heart, Durham formals are about bringing people together- and this sense of community is reflected in the university’s Pride Formals. Every year, several colleges will hold these formals and offer them to students across the university, regardless of which college they belong to, meaning the intercollegiate nature of them allows LGBTQIA+ students to expand their circle, build new friendships and celebrate their identities in an inclusive environment.

Decorated with pride flags and filled with a welcoming atmosphere, Pride Formals are an exciting and fantastic opportunity for the LGBTQIA+ community at Durham and have become the highlight of the year for many attendees.

The annual Durham Pride parade

If the Pride Formals leave you longing for more, you’re in luck- Durham Pride is another feature of the city’s LGBTQIA+ celebration. Every year, the event brings together people from across the region and further, inviting them for a full-packed day of celebrations, leaving no shortage of things to do to show your pride. This exciting day typically includes a colourful parade through the city, live music, food stalls and community organisations, giving the chance to see the city in a new light. The wide range of activities ensures there is something to suit everyone, whether you’re looking to celebrate, learn more about the community or simply enjoy the atmosphere.

This year’s pride went ahead, despite funding challenges from the council, drawing large crowds and demonstrating the continued support for Durham’s LGBTQIA+ community, particularly as local business’ rallied together in raising money to help the event go forward. For students arriving at the university, Durham Pride allows you to experience the city’s inclusivity beyond the campus. So, whether you identify as LGBTQIA+ or are attending as an ally, supporting and attending Durham Pride helps celebrate diversity and contributes to the visibility of LGBTQIA+ people, particularly at a time when many communities face social and political challenges.

SU and college societies

Queer visibility in Durham does not stop at formals and annual events. For students looking for somewhere to actually find their people, there is a growing calendar of queer spaces across the city. Durham is home to a vibrant and inclusive Student’s Union which offers a plethora of different groups to get involved in!

At the centre of this is Queer Sphere, Durham SU’s university-wide LGBT+ Association, which runs social events alongside welfare support, campaigns and representation for queer students. Its purpose is not simply to provide another society to join, but to give LGBTQIA+ students a space to meet and socialise with one another outside of the university’s usual structures.

Alongside Queer Sphere, SU societies such as the Durham Trans Association, which represents trans, non-binary, otherwise non-cis and questioning students at Durham, play an important role in creating spaces that celebrate and uplift the community, particularly in the face of increasing hostility towards trans people.

Following controversial journalist and self-identifying TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) Helen Joyce’s visit to the Durham Union for a debate, the Durham Trans Association joined forces with Queer Sphere to host “Durham’s Defiant Celebration of Trans Joy”. Held at the Students’ Union in June, the event brought the trans community together for an evening of free food, music, crafts and speakers, turning a potentially divisive moment into an opportunity to celebrate trans joy, community and visibility. The event was hosted in solidarity of the community so that queer people in Durham can “feel safe amongst an increasingly hostile legal and social environment” against this community.

College societies add another layer to that community. St Aidan’s LGBTQ Society, for example, sits within a college which has become particularly intertwined with Durham’s wider queer scene. St Aidan’s is home to Durham Pride UK, with the charity’s registered address at the college, and the University itself has described Aidan’s as its “rainbow College”.

Clubs and queer nights

Durham’s renowned Fabs Thursdays, run by student organisation “Unhinged”, offer a vibrant alternative to Durham’s more conventional club scene. Expect everything from Charli XCX’s “Club Classics” to Zara Larsson, Addison Rae and plenty of other beloved pop icons, with Unhinged’s DJs taking requests throughout the night. The organisation is committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community, with Fabs Thursdays open to both students and under-30s.

Their Instagram page, unhinged.durham, describes itself as “Durham’s best student-run queer nights out”, having been created as a “refuge for the queer student community. Our mission is to provide a space where you can express yourself freely, dance without fear and exist without judgement”. They emphasise the importance of doing things the “unhinged way”, with three key principles at the heart of their nights:

Support: Encouraging students to be proactive in supporting one another. If you see someone who looks uncomfortable or alone, check in.

Encouraging students to be proactive in supporting one another. If you see someone who looks uncomfortable or alone, check in. Inclusivity: Respecting pronouns and identities without assumption. To be unhinged is to celebrate everyone. “No judgement, just love”.

Respecting pronouns and identities without assumption. To be unhinged is to celebrate everyone. “No judgement, just love”. Privacy: Not everyone is “out” outside of this safe space, so it is paramount to be conscious of this when posting on social media and to respect everyone’s privacy.

And Unhinged’s queer nights do not stop at Thursdays. The organisation has branched out with its “CU Next Tuesday” events, described as more “premium” nights which dedicate greater investment to a higher-quality experience. The events focus heavily on immersive clubbing, with elevated art and decor designed to create an unforgettable night. For Unhinged, “this isn’t just a club night – it’s an experience we’ve built just for you”.

Previous CU Next Tuesday events have included “The Sapphic Symposium”, featuring enchanting and hedonic art-pop beats, with a themed dress code highly encouraged. Another highlight was their Grammys-themed night, which included Unhinged’s very own awards ceremony, with prizes for the best-dressed group and individual outfit. And, of course, there was their collaboration with Queer Sphere to bring Durham’s “Queer Icon Extravaganza” to life.

Ozzies’ Monday nights offer a similar set-up, but with one particularly fabulous Durham institution at their heart: resident drag queen Miss Tess Tickle. A Durham-based drag artist, activist and founder of the Angel Trust, Tess has been a fixture of the city’s LGBTQ+ nightlife for years, having previously co-founded Osbournes’ LGBT+ night and performed at Durham Pride year after year.

This year, she was back on the Pride stage with the “Dragettes”, making her presence at Ozzies feel like more than just a night out. It is another part of a much wider queer community that Tess has helped build across Durham, with her performances offering students a chance to see queer culture not just represented, but celebrated at the heart of the city’s nightlife, as well as the occasional appearance at Durham University pride events too, including the 2025 Castle College Pride Formal, where Tess gave a fantastic speech.

Pro-LGBTQIA+ organisations and support

One such organisation is Durham Pride Uk, the same charity behind Durham Pride. Alongside the annal pride celebrations, Durham Pride Uk offers confidential support, guidance and counselling through fully qualified LGBTQIA+ volunteers. Whether someone is questioning their identity or simply need someone to talk to, this source provides an important source of support beyond the university.

Another crucial charity is Waythrough, a Durham based organisation that specialises in aiding LGBTQIA+ people aged 11-25 in the Northeast. The CIO offers sexual health guidance, family support and chances to meet other LGBTQIA+ youth, helping to cover a multitude of issues that students under this category may face.

LGBTQIA+ support at Durham University

Whilst there is endless support for the LGBTQIA+ community outside of the campus, Durham university also places an important emphasis on LGBTQIA+ support. Acting as sponsors for many LGBTQIA+ charities, the university ensures it celebrates its queer students and increase their visibility whilst also providing support. Yearly, the university maintains close ties with Durham Pride, sponsoring the event enabling it to continue to take place, giving students the space and time to celebrate their identity. On top of this, Durham university highlights the significance of educating students and staff on LGBTQIA+ remembrance and history, further increasing the communities visibility and expanding knowledge surrounding the subject.

All in all, whether you’re looking for opportunities to celebrate your identity, meet new people or access support, Durham offers a growing network of organisations and events that aim to ensure LGBTQIA+ students feel welcome. Beginning university can be daunting, but finding a community that understands and supports you can make all the difference and for so many people, Durham has become that place.

College welfare and university staff can also play an important role in making LGBTQIA+ students feel seen and supported. Each of Durham’s 17 colleges has its own welfare provision, giving students access to support within the communities they live and study in, alongside university-wide welfare services too. No matter which college you belong to or what time of day it is, there are people available to turn to, from JCR welfare teams to staff and mental health support services.

Nightline is an excellent resource for Durham University students, providing overnight support for anyone who needs someone to talk to, whether they are struggling with their identity, experiencing discrimination, or simply having a difficult night. For LGBTQIA+ students, knowing that confidential support is available around the clock can make a significant difference, particularly at times when feelings of isolation can be hardest to navigate.

Helplines:

Durham Pride UK:

Waythrough:

Nightline:

Anonymous and Confidential Listening Service for Durham Students. Open 9pm – 7am Monday – Wednesday and Friday – Sunday during term time

0191 334 6444

Message us through the link on their website

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