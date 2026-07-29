The ultimate graduate perks guide for all five Liverpool universities

When you graduate, you automatically join the universities’ alumni community, but what actually are the benefits?

1 hour ago

Throwing your cap in the air at Philharmonic Hall or Liverpool Cathedral is iconic. However, stepping off the stage doesn’t mean your student benefits are officially dead.

Whether you studied in the heart of the city center or just up the road in Ormskirk, Liverpool’s universities pack their alumni packages with huge perks. For example, they include tuition cuts for postgraduate studies and AI CV roasters. You can also get free library cards, and random discounts on canal boats and ski trips.

Here is the ultimate breakdown of what you actually get as a graduate from Uni of Liverpool, LJMU, Edge Hill, Liverpool Hope, and LIPA.

University of Liverpool

Graduate Loyalty Scholarships: Massive tuition fee discounts if you progress straight into postgraduate study or a PhD at the university.

Global Network & Reunions: Instant connection to 250,000+ alumni across 170+ countries, with exclusive networking events in major cities worldwide.

Forever Career Support: Ongoing access to the Careers & Employability team for CV reviews, interview prep, and career path changes.

Alumni Library Card: Get an official Alumni Library Card to access physical campus libraries for life, alongside online access to selected academic journals and digital databases.

Fitness & Hotel Deals: Discounted alumni rates at Sport Liverpool gyms, plus special discounted room rates at partner hotels across the city.

LIPA

Studying at LIPA is just the beginning of your creative journey.

A Global Creative Community: You join an international network of 7,100+ alumni active across 77 countries.

Industry Empowerment: Ongoing access to career celebrations, industry networking connections, and tailored creative support designed to keep you empowered in the cultural and performing arts sectors.

Liverpool John Moores University

20% Off Tuition Fees (Alumni Discount Award): If you studied your undergrad at LJMU, you automatically qualify for 20% off your postgraduate tuition.

Applies to Every Year: Unlike most university discounts that only cover year one, LJMU applies this 20% discount to every single year of your postgrad course, even if you’re studying part-time over several years.

Edge Hill University

Edge Hill offers some of the most tech-forward career tools in the region, available to all graduates for three full years after finishing.

24/7 AI CV Feedback (CareerSet): Upload your CV anytime to receive instant AI analysis on formatting, keyword targeting, and impact score.

Psychometric Test Prep (Graduates First): Practice tests and detailed score breakdowns to master the online assessments top employers use during hiring.

1-on-1 Career Support: Full access to the Careers team for job hunting, further study applications, and career direction.

Liverpool Hope University

Liverpool Hope boasts one of the most extensive lists of external alumni perks alongside solid internal benefits.

The Hope Alumni Community is an automatic membership for all graduates. It has regular bulletins featuring jobs, workshops, conferences, and reunions.

Hope University also offers financial awards available for Hope grads moving into postgrad study.

Alumni Library Access: Retain access rights to campus library services for life.

Careers Guidance & Official Documents: Ongoing advice from the Careers team and easy online access to degree transcripts or duplicate certificates.

Varsity Store & Plas Caerdeon: Purchase official Hope merchandise online via the Varsity Store app, or access alumni leisure and business rates at Hope’s outdoor education center in Snowdonia

Liverpool Hope University also has an extensive list of exclusive external discounts, which can be found here.

Pro Tip: Make sure to update your personal email address on your university’s alumni portal right away. Your student inbox will eventually expire. That’s where all the discount codes and event invites are delivered.

Featured image via Google Street View