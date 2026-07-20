Who were University of Liverpool’s 2026 honorary graduates?

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In the midst of 6,000 final year students graduating this week, the University of Liverpool has recognised four 2026 recipients of honorary degrees. These recipients come from fields across music, TV, medicine, sport, and policing. Esteemed figures from each of these areas have been awarded this honour.

The ceremonies took place at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall throughout the week. They have come just days after Beatles legend Ringo Starr received an honorary degree for his services to music and the city.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan is one among this year’s recipients. He is a University of Liverpool medicine graduate who went on to become one of the UK’s best-known GP’s. As a media personality and best-selling author, Amir has appeared on programmes like ‘GPs: Behind Closed Doors.’ This series highlighted the realities of working in his inner-city practise in Bradford.

Amir, via his Instagram, described the honour of addressing the University’s cohort of medical and dental students from his “second home” of Liverpool.

Peter Moore

Also receiving an honorary degree is Liverpool-born Peter Moore, whose career went from helping launch Xbox at Microsoft to becoming the CEO of Liverpool Football Club between 2017 and 2020. He oversaw the club during one of its most successful periods in recent history.

Peter said: “To receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Liverpool is one of the greatest honours of my life. As someone who grew up in Liverpool, I could never have imagined that the city and university I have always admired would one day recognise my journey in this way.

“I hope this recognition also serves as a reminder to young people that your beginnings do not define your destination.”

As announced earlier this week, Peter Moore has launched a scholarship for one undergraduate student from the City of Liverpool. It will be awarded in the 2027/28 academic year. This scholarship covers tuition fees and an annual payment of £5,000 towards living costs.

Jon Shave

Songwriter and music producer Jon Shave, another University of Liverpool alumnus, has also been awarded an honorary degree. The twice Grammy nominated and Brit Award winner has co-written and produced songs for artists. This includes: Charli XCX, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Little Mix. His catalogue of behind-the-scenes work has racked up more than 23 billion streams worldwide.

Jon described the event as an “unforgettable day”.

Sir Andy Marsh

Rounding off the list is Liverpool-born Sir Andy Marsh, who studied Physical Geography at the University of Liverpool. He then began a policing career in 1987. He now serves as Chief Executive Officer of Policing after decades in senior leadership roles.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones said: “As students and their families gather to honour years of hard work and commitment, our honorary graduates not only receive formal recognition for their contributions but also share their journeys, offering wisdom, encouragement, and invaluable insights.

“These stories help guide our graduands as they prepare to take their next steps, reminding them of the many paths to success and the impact they, too, can make in the world.

Graduation season has officially finished! It’s extremely important to remember that this year’s ceremonies aren’t just about students finishing their time in Liverpool. They are also about inviting these impressive figures back to Liverpool, inspiring the university’s cohort and celebrating together.

All images via LinkedIn and Instagram @doctoramirkhan @jonshave @scouserincali