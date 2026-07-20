The Tab

Who were University of Liverpool’s 2026 honorary graduates?

TV doctor, ex-Liverpool FC CEO, and hit producer are among this year’s honorary graduates

Mary Rossiter | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In the midst of 6,000 final year students graduating this week, the University of Liverpool has recognised four 2026 recipients of honorary degrees. These recipients come from fields across music, TV, medicine, sport, and policing. Esteemed figures from each of these areas have been awarded this honour.

The ceremonies took place at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall throughout the week. They have come just days after Beatles legend Ringo Starr received an honorary degree for his services to music and the city.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan is one among this year’s recipients. He is a University of Liverpool medicine graduate who went on to become one of the UK’s best-known GP’s. As a media personality and best-selling author, Amir has appeared on programmes like ‘GPs: Behind Closed Doors.’ This series highlighted the realities of working in his inner-city practise in Bradford.

Amir, via his Instagram, described the honour of addressing the University’s cohort of medical and dental students from his “second home” of Liverpool.

Peter Moore

Also receiving an honorary degree is Liverpool-born Peter Moore, whose career went from helping launch Xbox at Microsoft to becoming the CEO of Liverpool Football Club between 2017 and 2020. He oversaw the club during one of its most successful periods in recent history.

Peter said: “To receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Liverpool is one of the greatest honours of my life. As someone who grew up in Liverpool, I could never have imagined that the city and university I have always admired would one day recognise my journey in this way.

“I hope this recognition also serves as a reminder to young people that your beginnings do not define your destination.”

As announced earlier this week, Peter Moore has launched a scholarship for one undergraduate student from the City of Liverpool. It will be awarded in the 2027/28 academic year. This scholarship covers tuition fees and an annual payment of £5,000 towards living costs.

Jon Shave

Songwriter and music producer Jon Shave, another University of Liverpool alumnus, has also been awarded an honorary degree. The twice Grammy nominated and Brit Award winner has co-written and produced songs for artists. This includes: Charli XCX, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Little Mix. His catalogue of behind-the-scenes work has racked up more than 23 billion streams worldwide.

Jon described the event as an “unforgettable day”.

Sir Andy Marsh

Via LinkedIn

Rounding off the list is Liverpool-born Sir Andy Marsh, who studied Physical Geography at the University of Liverpool. He then began a policing career in 1987. He now serves as Chief Executive Officer of Policing after decades in senior leadership roles.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones said: “As students and their families gather to honour years of hard work and commitment, our honorary graduates not only receive formal recognition for their contributions but also share their journeys, offering wisdom, encouragement, and invaluable insights.

“These stories help guide our graduands as they prepare to take their next steps, reminding them of the many paths to success and the impact they, too, can make in the world.

Graduation season has officially finished! It’s extremely important to remember that this year’s ceremonies aren’t just about students finishing their time in Liverpool. They are also about inviting these impressive figures back to Liverpool, inspiring the university’s cohort and celebrating together.

All images via LinkedIn and Instagram @doctoramirkhan @jonshave @scouserincali 

Mary Rossiter | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

University of Liverpool honours Ringo Starr on his 86th birthday

Graduating? Here are the Liverpool summer traditions you’ll miss most

Dr Alex to Amelia Dimz: All the vibey celebs with honorary degrees at this year’s ceremonies

Latest

Cambridge’s poorest college spent £537,000 objecting to a busway – then settled for £158,000

Jessica Berry

Clare Hall spent £537,000 on legal fees and surveys opposing the busway, then entered a confidential agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council, withdrawing all objections and receiving £158,000

how Criston Cole dies House of the Dragon books

Criston Cole knows he’s not coming back, so here’s how he dies in the House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so much more brutal than you’d think

Stars in the stands: All the vibey celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Hannah Auckland

The games quickly turned into one of the biggest celebrity hotspots of the year

Watchdog report raises concerns over access to education resources in Lancaster prison

Ella Yarwood

Prisoners reported being denied access to books sent by family or friends, when the prison’s education funding has been cut by 41 per cent

Suited then booted: The most iconic fashion moments of UK prime ministers over the years

Ffion Williams

I don’t think Andy Burnham can beat Rishi ruining Sambas for everyone

Manchester Met mistakenly tells students they’ve failed their degree days before graduation

Jessica Berry

The uni apologised for the blunder after students were told they weren’t able to attend graduation

‘Ego clash and demands’: Backstage ‘feud erupted’ at World Cup between Justin Bieber and Madonna

Hayley Soen

‘Madonna has no intention of being upstaged’

who killing Gold Cloaks House of the Dragon why

Creator explains who killed the Gold Cloaks in House of the Dragon and the reason is so twisted

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Daemon is feeling rather impotent, to a degree’

The Unofficial Bristol Graduation Week Guide: Daytime Edition (Because You’ve Already Planned the Spoons Goodbye)

Emily Robson

Another graduation season has come and gone in Bristol!

Bristol Installs New Bus Stops – But Which Services Will Use Them?

Emily Robson

The bus stop is intended to serve the University of Bristol’s new business campus

Ranked: Top 30 UK unis for law in 2027 – and the Russell Group names that fall below Aberdeen

Eloise O'Neill

Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and Liverpool all score below Aberdeen and Strathclyde for law – despite all four being Russell Group universities, according to the Complete University Guide 2027

Malia Arkian from Love Island

11 years on, Malia goes for Kady and ITV in post about infamous Love Island series two fight

Hayley Soen

She’s still fuming she got removed from the villa

Drama controversy Christopher Nolan The Odyssey

Cast to costumes: Every drama and controversy that’s overshadowed Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Suchismita Ghosh

The backlash is almost as big as the film

Stella and Filip on MAFS Australia 2026

‘I made mistakes’: MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip share tragic updates following their split

Hayley Soen

‘It was heartbreakingly loud’

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS learning resources 2026 – Oxford tops, Glasgow lowest

Eloise O'Neill

Liverpool ranks third for learning resources ahead of Warwick and Imperial, while Glasgow scores lowest of any Russell Group university at 86.7 per cent in the National Student Survey 2026

Madonna to Shakira: How much the World Cup half-time show acts were paid for their performances

Hayley Soen

Justin Bieber has released a statement about it

MAFS Australia 2026 bride

Omg! MAFS Australia 2026 bride reveals she’s pregnant following split from show groom

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Who were University of Liverpool’s 2026 honorary graduates?

Mary Rossiter

TV doctor, ex-Liverpool FC CEO, and hit producer are among this year’s honorary graduates

arthurs seat fire 2026

Firefighters tackle blaze ripping through Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat

Eva Chown

A fire broke out below the Salisbury Crags on Sunday evening

Oh no! MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip have split, dramatically calling off engagement

Hayley Soen

Stella is ‘heartbroken’ over what’s gone down