Graduating? Here are the Liverpool summer traditions you’ll miss most

Everything is better in the sun. As another academic year comes to a close and graduation season rolls around, it feels like the perfect time to appreciate the little things that make Liverpool summers so special.

1 hour ago

Let’s be real: Liverpool in the winter is a test of character. Navigating Bold Street against a horizontal gale-force wind while your umbrella turns inside out is a rite of passage no one asked for. But once that first bit of Vitamin D hits? The city transforms.

Whether you’re graduating, heading home for summer, or counting down the days until September, these are the things that make a Liverpool summer unforgettable.

Day Drinking

Is it really summer if you haven’t spent six hours “catching up” in the Sphinx beer garden? Smithdown Road becomes the social artery of the city. There’s a specific kind of magic in a cheap pint and UV above four.

Every Liverpool student has spent at least one sunny afternoon in the Brookie beer garden. Whether it’s post-exam celebrations, a casual catch-up that somehow turns into an all-day session, or the first warm day of the year when everyone has collectively decided lectures are optional, it’s a student institution.

For those graduating especially, it’s one of those places that will always remind you of uni life. The pints will taste the same after graduation, but it won’t quite hit like skipping a Wednesday afternoon on Smithdown with your mates.

Sefton Park

Whether you’re there to unsuccessfully try and tan, kick a ball around until someone loses a shoe, or you just need a scenic excuse to crack a tinny, Sefton Park is the undisputed best place to be.

It’s Liverpool’s communal backyard. Every year, as soon as the sun appears, thousands of students somehow have the exact same idea at exactly the same time.

Formby beach

A Merseyrail trip to Formby is mandatory. You’ll get over the sand never leaving your clothes, but you’ll never be at the beach with the same collection of uni characters again!

From organised picnic spreads to the inevitable realisation that the sea is still freezing, it’s one of those classic Liverpool student experiences you’ll find yourself reminiscing about long after graduation.

Lark Lane

Despite it being far from the truth, whenever I picture Lark Lane, it’s sunny.

Lark Lane is elite year-round, but in summer it’s unbeatable. Snagging an outdoor table for tapas or a cold pint feels less like South Liverpool and more like a Mediterranean holiday, if you squint hard enough.

The waterfront in the sunshine

The second the sun appears, Liverpool’s waterfront becomes the city’s favourite meeting point: there’s a reason everyone’s Instagram story suddenly relocates to the docks the second the weather improves. The second the sun appears, Liverpool’s waterfront becomes the city’s favourite meeting point. The Albert Dock and Pier Head somehow look even better in the sunshine, and there are few nicer ways to spend an evening than walking along the waterfront with an overpriced iced coffee in hand.

Whether you’re walking along the waterfront, utilising the Wyld sauna, or watching the sunset over the Mersey, it’s one of those places that reminds you how lucky you are to have studied here.

Not having to bring a hoodie on a night out

We’ve all been there: standing in a forty-minute queue for the club, shivering in a thin ‘nice top’ because you refuse to pay £3 for the cloakroom.

In the summer? The jacket is officially retired. Walking home from Concert Square at 4 AM without catching hypothermia is a luxury we often take for granted. And the clubbing outfits? So much nicer.

Graduation and celebrating the city

For thousands of students this summer, Liverpool won’t just be the place they’ve studied, it’ll be the place where they graduate.

Between the gown photos outside the iconic Victoria Building, family visits to the waterfront, and celebratory drinks stretching long into the evening, graduation season is a reminder of how much the city becomes home during your time here.

Whether you’ve been in Liverpool for years or you’re saying your goodbye’s to first year accomodation, it’s impossible not to feel sentimental. The streets, pubs, parks and coffee shops that once felt unfamiliar are suddenly full of memories. Graduation isn’t just about finishing university; it’s about celebrating the city that came with it.