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Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by facility spend – Edinburgh lowest at 23 per cent

Oxford, which tops the overall university rankings, ranks 21st for facility spend, while Exeter leads all Russell Group universities at 57 per cent

Olivia Duggan | News
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The University of Edinburgh has the lowest facility spend of any Russell Group university, scoring just 23 per cent in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings.

Oxford, which topped the Complete University Guide’s overall rankings for 2027, ranks 21st for facility spend at just 26 per cent  – the same figure as Manchester, and lower than Cardiff, Queen’s Belfast and King’s College London.

At the other end of the ranking, the University of Exeter leads with 57 per cent, the highest facility spend of any Russell Group university, and 34 percentage points above Edinburgh.

Facility spend measures how much a university invests in non-academic student-facing facilities including sports facilities, healthcare services and counselling support.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by facility spend, from lowest to highest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

  1. University of Exeter  – 57 per cent
  2. University of Cambridge – 56 per cent
  3. University of Birmingham – 52 per cent
  4. Durham University – 49 per cent
  5. University of Warwick – 47 per cent
  6. University of York – 44 per cent
  7. Cardiff University – 42 per cent
  8. Queen’s University Belfast – 39 per cent
  9. King’s College London – 39 per cent
  10. University of Southampton – 38 per cent
  11. University of Liverpool – 36 per cent
  12. University of Glasgow – 35 per cent
  13. University of Bristol –  33 per cent
  14. Queen Mary University of London – 33 per cent
  15. University of Nottingham – 33 per cent
  16. London School of Economics and Political Science – 32 per cent
  17. Newcastle University – 31 per cent
  18. University of Sheffield – 28 per cent
  19. Imperial College London – 27 per cent
  20. University of Manchester – 26 per cent
  21. University of Oxford – 26 per cent
  22. University of Leeds – 24 per cent
  23. UCL (University College London) – 24 per cent
  24. University of Edinburgh – 23 per cent

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Olivia Duggan | News
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