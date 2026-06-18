Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by facility spend – Edinburgh lowest at 23 per cent

Oxford, which tops the overall university rankings, ranks 21st for facility spend, while Exeter leads all Russell Group universities at 57 per cent

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The University of Edinburgh has the lowest facility spend of any Russell Group university, scoring just 23 per cent in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings.

Oxford, which topped the Complete University Guide’s overall rankings for 2027, ranks 21st for facility spend at just 26 per cent – the same figure as Manchester, and lower than Cardiff, Queen’s Belfast and King’s College London.

At the other end of the ranking, the University of Exeter leads with 57 per cent, the highest facility spend of any Russell Group university, and 34 percentage points above Edinburgh.

Facility spend measures how much a university invests in non-academic student-facing facilities including sports facilities, healthcare services and counselling support.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by facility spend, from lowest to highest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

University of Exeter – 57 per cent University of Cambridge – 56 per cent University of Birmingham – 52 per cent Durham University – 49 per cent University of Warwick – 47 per cent University of York – 44 per cent Cardiff University – 42 per cent Queen’s University Belfast – 39 per cent King’s College London – 39 per cent University of Southampton – 38 per cent University of Liverpool – 36 per cent University of Glasgow – 35 per cent University of Bristol – 33 per cent Queen Mary University of London – 33 per cent University of Nottingham – 33 per cent London School of Economics and Political Science – 32 per cent Newcastle University – 31 per cent University of Sheffield – 28 per cent Imperial College London – 27 per cent University of Manchester – 26 per cent University of Oxford – 26 per cent University of Leeds – 24 per cent UCL (University College London) – 24 per cent University of Edinburgh – 23 per cent

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