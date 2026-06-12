Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

At Queen Mary, 5.8 per cent of first year students do not continue their studies – the highest dropout rate of any Russell Group university, and nearly three times the rate at Cambridge

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Queen Mary University of London has the highest first year dropout rate of any Russell Group university, with 5.8 per cent of its first year students failing to continue their studies, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings.

King’s College London and the University of Glasgow jointly recorded the second highest first year dropout rate among Russell Group universities, with 5.7 per cent of first year students failing to continue their studies.

The Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings measure the percentage of first year students who continue their studies, leave with a qualification, or transfer to another university.

The universities that have done well in maintaining student continuation are Cambridge with 98.9 per cent, Oxford with 98.1 per cent, and Durham with 97.1 per cent.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by first year drop out rate, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

Queen Mary University of London – 5.8 per cent King’s College London – 5.7 per cent University of Glasgow – 5.7 per cent Queen’s University Belfast – 4.8 per cent The University of Edinburgh – 4.7 per cent University of Leeds – 4.4 per cent Newcastle University – 4.2 per cent Cardiff University – 4.2 per cent University of Manchester – 4 per cent University of Liverpool – 3.9 per cent Imperial College London – 3.8 per cent University of Birmingham – 3.7 per cent University of Sheffield – 3.5 per cent University of Nottingham – 3.4 per cent University of York – 3 per cent University of Warwick – 2.9 per cent UCL (University College London) – 2.9 per cent University of Southampton – 2.8 per cent University of Exeter – 2.6 per cent London School of Economics and Political Science – 2.6 per cent University of Bristol – 2.2 per cent Durham University – 2.1 per cent University of Oxford – 1.9 per cent University of Cambridge – 1.1 per cent

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Featured image via Matt Brown under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic