The Tab

Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

At Queen Mary, 5.8 per cent of first year students do not continue their studies – the highest dropout rate of any Russell Group university, and nearly three times the rate at Cambridge

Georgia French | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Queen Mary University of London has the highest first year dropout rate of any Russell Group university, with 5.8 per cent of its first year students failing to continue their studies, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings.

King’s College London and the University of Glasgow jointly recorded the second highest first year dropout rate among Russell Group universities, with 5.7 per cent of first year students failing to continue their studies.

The Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings measure the percentage of first year students who continue their studies, leave with a qualification, or transfer to another university.

The universities that have done well in maintaining student continuation are Cambridge with 98.9 per cent, Oxford with 98.1 per cent, and Durham with 97.1 per cent.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by first year drop out rate, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

  1. Queen Mary University of London – 5.8 per cent
  2. King’s College London – 5.7 per cent
  3. University of Glasgow – 5.7 per cent
  4. Queen’s University Belfast – 4.8 per cent
  5. The University of Edinburgh – 4.7 per cent
  6. University of Leeds – 4.4 per cent
  7. Newcastle University – 4.2 per cent
  8. Cardiff University – 4.2 per cent
  9. University of Manchester – 4 per cent
  10. University of Liverpool – 3.9 per cent
  11. Imperial College London – 3.8 per cent
  12. University of Birmingham – 3.7 per cent
  13. University of Sheffield – 3.5 per cent
  14. University of Nottingham – 3.4 per cent
  15. University of York – 3 per cent
  16. University of Warwick – 2.9 per cent
  17. UCL (University College London) – 2.9 per cent
  18. University of Southampton – 2.8 per cent
  19. University of Exeter – 2.6 per cent
  20. London School of Economics and Political Science – 2.6 per cent
  21. University of Bristol – 2.2 per cent
  22. Durham University – 2.1 per cent
  23. University of Oxford – 1.9 per cent
  24. University of Cambridge – 1.1 per cent

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Matt Brown under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

More on: Russell Group University University rankings
Georgia French | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Ranked: Russell Group universities most reliant on international tuition – LSE comes out top

Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Latest
Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!

Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

Georgia French

At Queen Mary, 5.8 per cent of first year students do not continue their studies – the highest dropout rate of any Russell Group university, and nearly three times the rate at Cambridge

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Caitlyn Wright

Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester also rank in the bottom five, with ratios above 13

Selena responds shading Taylor Swift Hailey Bieber

Selena responds as people think she was shading Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber over Knicks game

Suchismita Ghosh

Wait, are they beefing?

Lancs Uni researcher releases report about life and death of baby in adoption home scandal

Charlotte Hutchinson

Dr. Michael Lambert of Lancaster Medical School has released evidence from St Monica’s maternity home

George and Robyn have both addressed if they’ll rekindle things after leaving Love Island

Hayley Soen

Do we have a new couple on our hands?

NBA reporter apologises after savagely dissing Taylor Swift live on air for being at game

Ellissa Bain

It was so uncalled for

Rivals

Where’s episode seven? Rivals writer explains rage-inducing reason we have to wait MONTHS

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s just a cover excuse’

Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia

‘I’m breaking my heart’: Rhi and Jeff both share sorrowful details about their split after MAFS

Hayley Soen

‘Everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to’

Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

Ellissa Bain

She branded it ‘barbaric nonsense’

New £22.5 million fund launched to support North East university spinouts

Ali Choudhary

The fund is supported by five universities, including Newcastle and Northumbria

Romance, scraps, and human waste: students remember the old metro trains

Bethan King

With the new trains coming, is it time for a remix of MC Bouncin’s Metro Mission?

love island 2025 couples together been up to

Only three couples are still together from Love Island 2025, so here’s what they’ve been up to

Suchismita Ghosh

They have had a busy year

Martin Bashir now Michael Jackson

Where is Martin Bashir now after the interview that changed Michael Jackson’s life forever?

Suchismita Ghosh

He lived in America for a while