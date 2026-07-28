It’s officially pub garden season, so we’ve scouted out the cheapest drinks in Liverpool

A pint and a beer garden. What more do you need?

2 hours ago

Ah, summer in Liverpool. Otherwise known as prime pint season.

When the sun actually decides to show up, there’s nothing better than catching up with mates over a freezing-cold drink. However, with prices creeping up everywhere, finding a spot that delivers top-tier vibes without draining your bank account can feel like a sport.

Whether you’re looking for a sunny pitstop before wandering over to Sefton Park, a legendary student pub, or a proper traditional local, we’ve rounded up the best value pubs across the city.

The Grapes

Sitting proudly on the corner of Roscoe Street, The Grapes is an absolute staple for cheap drinks and genuine local atmosphere. On a warm evening, half the pub spills out onto the pavement. People sit on the curb with a pint in hand and chat with whoever is nearby.

Inside, you get free live jazz every Thursday and Sunday evening. Afterwards, head upstairs to the cozy, red-brick smoking area for a cheeky drunk cig.

The Roscoe Head

Tucked away on a quiet side street, The Roscoe Head is a dream for real ale lovers wanting a slow summer afternoon. It’s one of the few pubs in the country to feature in every single edition of the Good Beer Guide. For good reason, people keep coming back.

With hand pumps pouring staples like Tetley Bitter and Timothy Taylor Landlord (most cask pints sit comfortably between £4 and £5.50), it delivers proper Scouse hospitality in a traditional setting

They have certainly spoiled us.

The Pilgrim

Tucked down a cobblestone street near the Anglican Cathedral, arriving at The Pilgrim feels like walking straight into the middle of a bustling beer garden.

It’s an elite spot to grab a deck of cards or a board game with friends – Guess Who pairs surprisingly well with a £2.95 Carnaby Pilsner or a pint of Jubel. Heading out on a weekend? Get there early to bag a table outside, or take advantage of their £10 cocktail deal.

The Scholar

If you want the ultimate student pub energy, turn up at The Scholar. We’re talking alcoholic slushies, £2.50 doubles, and a photo booth ready to capture every questionable decision for your scrapbook. Between the open mic nights, pub quizzes, live poetry, and a fresh pint of Guinness, the energy in here is always electric.

Kelly’s Dispensary

Head out to Smithdown Road to find Kelly’s, an authentic Irish-owned gem that ticks literally every box. Dog-friendly? Yes. Great value food? Absolutely. Pool tables, quick service, and local Liverpool Brewing Company taps? You bet.

It’s also an elite spot to watch the football… even if a few too many commiseration pints get drunk along the way.

Poste House

The Poste House is a lovely old Liverpool pub. Cheap and cheerful and cosy. Tucked behind two floors of good music and heavy Beatles influence is a hidden little back beer garden. With £5 cocktails, weekday drink deals, and a crowd made up of the city’s most creative characters, you’re practically guaranteed to leave with a new best friend.

Ye Cracke

Stepping into Ye Cracke on Rice Street feels like stepping straight back into the 1960s. It is famous as John Lennon’s old hangout back in his art school days. This quaint pub is covered in artwork (much of it for sale) and Beatles memorabilia.

Grab a seat in their walled beer garden under the fairy lights, pick up a flavor-packed cask ale from Phoenix or Marstons, and get chatting with the locals. It’s effortless, old-school cool.

The Belvedere

If your perfect afternoon involves a pint and a pie, look no further. The Belvedere is a proud independent pub with a huge heart for local suppliers. Their cask lines rotate every few days. It features everything from local favorites like Trapper’s Hat to specialist European imports. The background playlist is always spot-on.

The Fly

Two words: £4 doubles. Need we say more? The Fly serves up non-stop drink deals, pool tables, and live sports inside. Meanwhile, there is a massive outdoor seating area that’s ideal for watching the city’s nightlife warm up. It’s cheap, chaotic, and brilliant.

The Brookhouse

Would it really be a list of cheap drinks without the Brookie?

The legendary £1.75 pints on a student Thursday are practically a rite of passage. Also, their Monday night pub quiz is unmatched. It’s cheap, cheerful, and always full of life.

The Dispensary

Located just a two-minute walk from a bustling Bold Street, this Good Beer Guide pub provides a lively and traditional Victorian English pub setting, and big screens for you to enjoy the sports all summer long. The outdoor patio area is a perfect place to watch the Liverpool life go by and people watch as the sun goes down. Pint selection: Beamish, Guinness, phenomenal rotation of cask ales, great IPAs.

Wherever you choose to go this pub garden season, we hope that you find countless cheap and delicious pints.