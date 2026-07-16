Lucky enough to be in Liverpool over summer? Here’s some local date ideas

From beaches to comedy shows, there’s something for everyone

4 hours ago

Been coupled up since Freshers and have officially run out of things to talk about? Finally managed to escape the trenches of Hinge?

Never fear. If your current rotation of dates just consists of sitting in The Brookhouse beer garden or fighting for your life in the Heebies courtyard, it’s time to upgrade. Here are seven summer date ideas in and around Liverpool that will actually impress them.

Beach day

There are plenty of beaches a quick train ride from Liverpool Lime Street. New Brighton, Crosby and Formby each offer a different vibe. New Brighton is great for cheap arcades, Crosby for the iconic statues and Formby for that proper Liverpool beach experience.

With a 16-25 railcard, a return ticket is literally the price of a pint. Be sure to check the weather forecast first – getting stranded in the pouring rain at Formby is not the romantic vibe you’re looking for.

ArCains

Nothing screams “I want a second date” quite like aggressively trying to beat them at Mario Kart. For around a tenner each, you get unlimited access to three floors of retro gaming goodness at ArCains in the Baltic Triangle.

They’ve got Guitar Hero, Donkey Kong, The World’s Largest Pacman. Best of all? If you’re terrified of the venue being overrun by school kids on summer holiday, they have a massive 18+ section and bars on site.

Golf

Fancy a date with air-con because the British summer humidity is ruining your hair? Golf Fang or Junkyard Golf are elite choices.

It’s cheap, too: an off-peak student ticket at Junkyard is only £6.25, and Golf Fang comes in at £8.50. Both serve up some funky cocktails and mocktails (loser buys the drinks, obviously).

Comedy show

First dates can be awkward. Save yourself the agonizing small talk and let professional comedians do the talking for you. Testing if you share the same broken broken sense of humor is a crucial compatibility test anyway.

Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre hosts incredible acts (Chloe Petts recently brought the house down), and they’ve got a cheap, gorgeous café attached for a post-show debrief.

Food courts

If the question “What do you want to eat?” usually results in a three-hour argument, take them to a food market. Between Baltic Market, Renshaw Street, and Duke Street Food Market, you’re spoiled for choice.

The absolute best part about this date? Zero awkwardness when the bill arrives. You both just scan the QR code, order your own gyros or tacos, and pay separately. Romance isn’t dead, it’s just financially sensible.

Picnic at the park

The undisputed king of budget summer dates. Walk down Smithdown, hit up Aldi for some pastries and a cheeky four-pack of tinnies (or a Tesco meal deal if you’re feeling fancy), and head into Sefton Park, along with every other student still in Liverpool.

Secure a spot by the Palm House, touch some grass, leave your phones in your pockets, and just people-watch. It’s wholesome, it’s cheap, and it’s the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon.

Pride

Even though June may be over, there are still Pride parades and festivities carrying on throughout summer in Liverpool. Liverpool Pride is on the 24th and 25th of July. The festivities kick off on Friday 24th July with a massive Official Opening Party at the M&S Bank Arena, headlined by the Sugababes! If screaming the lyrics to About You Now next to your person doesn’t cement your relationship status, nothing will.

Although the opening party costs, the iconic parade on the 25th is free! Whether you’re a queer couple or proud allies, it’s easily the most uplifting and wholesome weekend of the summer.