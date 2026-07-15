Exactly what happened to the Costa Concordia ship wreckage after the 2012 disaster

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In 2012, a cruise liner carrying over 4,000 people hit a rock and shipwrecked. Now, Netflix documentary film Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea is revisiting what happened to the Costa Concordia.

On the 13th January that year, as the cruise ship was approaching Giglio Island, it struck rocks off the coast of the island, in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The Concordia’s captain, Francesco Schettino, had decided to deviate off-course and perform a sail-by salute past the Tuscan island.

But, this ended in disaster, as the ship hit a rock and began taking on water. The ship started to tilt, and the angle the boat was at began to hinder the lifeboats. The boat partially sank, and 32 people lost their lives.

Francesco Schettino was found guilty of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident, and abandoning his ship.

What happened to the Costa Concordia ship afterwards?

After watching the Netflix film, you might be wondering where the Costa Concordia is now, and what happened to the wreckage after the January 2012 disaster.

The ship was left where it was for over two years, and for a long time, remained untouched following what happened. In September 2013, the ship was returned to its normal, upright position, after being left capsized.

The following year it was towed to Genoa, in Italy. The towing journey took four days. In July 2014, the ship reached its final destination, before being dismantled for scrap. The last person to be found on the ship was a waiter named Russel Rebello. He was discovered during the dismantling of the ship, after it had been transported to Genoa.

The Costa Concordia no longer exists, and all-in-all, the salvage and scrapping took over three years. Scrapping of the ship was completed on July 7th, 2017.

It’s been estimated the final cost for the salvage and scrapping of the ship was likely around €1.5 billion (£1.4billion, $2billion) which is over three times the cost of the initial building of the ship. It cost €450 million (£372million, $570million) to build.

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