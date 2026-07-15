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The three items on new McDonald’s Caesar menu everyone’s totally freaking out about

It sounds so good

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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For the first time ever, McDonald’s is launching a brand new menu based around Caesar sauce, and everyone’s totally freaking out. Sadly, it’s only available in the US right now, but here’s everything that’s on it.

The menu launches on 21st July and features three new food items. Honestly, this has to be the best thing they’ve launched in years. Who doesn’t love Caesar sauce?!

“The math is mathing for McDonald’s latest craveable addition. Meet McDonald’s Caesar Sauce – a creamy, garlicky parmesan blend infused with notes of lemon that’s giving fan-favorite chicken items a glow-up this summer,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

“Whether you’re dipping, wrapping or sandwiching, Caesar Sauce is here at McDonald’s for a limited time to make your favourite chicken order a summer staple.”

Credit: McDonald’s

The three items on new McDonald’s Caesar menu

  • Caesar Snack Wrap: A McCrispy Strip topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and creamy Caesar Sauce, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. 
  • Bacon Caesar McCrispy Sandwich: A signature McDonald’s McCrispy filet topped with Caesar Sauce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted potato roll.
  • Caesar Dip Cup: If you want a cup of Ceasar sauce to dip your fries, Big Mac or any other menu item in, you can order a dip cup on its own.

The Caesar snack wrap will cost $2.99 across the US, while pricing for the Bacon Caesar McCrispy Sandwich and Caesar Dip Cup will vary by location. 

“Pricing varies from restaurant to restaurant based on local and national factors. check with ur fav location of more info,” McDonald’s said on Twitter.

It’s only available at participating restaurants nationwide while stocks last from 21st July, so be quick! People haven’t even tried it yet, and they’re already calling it a “game changer”.

And to top it all off, McDonald’s has made its McCrispy Strips “even crispier,” with new panko-coating breading to make them even more perfect to dip into that Caesar sauce. Yum!

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Featured image credit: McDonald’s

More on: Food McDonald's Trends
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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