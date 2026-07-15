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Breaking: Another Love Island 2026 cast member has QUIT the show

This close to the final!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Another Love Island 2026 cast member has sensationally quit the show. This will be the third untimely exit in the series so far.

After threatening to leave in recent episodes, it has now been reported that Ellie Chadwick has walked from the villa. After her partner Finley has had his head turned by Elicia, it has been reported that it was too much for Ellie, and she has left just days before the final. Viewers will see her exit play out soon.

A source told The Sun: “This is one where the time difference between show action and real life really matters. Viewers have seen Ellie threatening to leave across recent episodes, so the news of her now quitting won’t feel like a surprise.

“But in real time, her and Fin reconnected at the recoupling a few days ago so her decision to now leave is a shock. Viewers will see the dramatic action play out in an episode soon.”

Love Island 2026 star Ellie has quit

via ITV

This makes Ellie the third person to leave the show early this year. Just as Casa Amor was starting, it was confirmed bombshell Gabriel had already been told to leave the villa. At first, it was reported that ITV had been made aware of a “situation in his past” and as soon as this had come to light, told him to leave.

Gabriel was tied up in a stabbing case when he was younger. He was not charged with any offence, and there was no finding of wrongdoing against him.

Prior to this, George Knight left the show for “personal reasons” when he found out a family member had been taken ill. While this was true, it was later reported he too had been asked to leave the villa, after he used an “offensive slur”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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