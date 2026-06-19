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George banned from TWO further shows after it was revealed he was in fact kicked off Love Island

Bosses definitely aren’t happy

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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George Knight has now found himself banned from two further shows, after it was revealed there was more to his Love Island exit than was first shared.

A couple of weeks ago, it was said George had quit the villa after being there for just a matter of days. This was put down to “private reasons”. He later added that a close member of his family was ill, and their health unexpectedly got a lot worse while he was in the villa.

“Family comes first, always. Leaving the Love Island villa was a decision made in order to be with my family,” he said in a statement. “Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot.”

However yesterday, it was revealed that while all of that was very much true, there was more to his abrupt exit. George had in fact at the same time been asked to leave the villa, after he used an offensive slur.

George on Love Island 2026

via ITV

Since then, The Sun has reported George has been banned from appearing on two further shows after Love Island. He’s been barred from appearing on both spin-off shows.

George will not appear on Aftersun, nor will he appear on the new podcast show, The Debrief. He’s not been asked to appear on either show, and it’s been said bosses will not be inviting him to appear in the future, either.

A source told The Sun at the time: “The situation for George hasn’t been easy, coming out of the villa earlier than expected and returning home to a very difficult family time.”

It sounds as though The Sun knows what the “offensive slur” George said was, but due to the nature of it, has chosen not to repeat it.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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