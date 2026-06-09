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George reveals the full sad reason he was forced to leave Love Island villa so suddenly

He has now explained why he needed to be with his family

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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George from Love Island has done a new interview and revealed the exact reason he had to leave the Love Island villa, just one day after arriving.

The 28-year-old came in as a bombshell alongside Yasmin and was getting to know Robyn. In Sunday night’s episode, we saw Lorenzo come in with a notice revealing he had suddenly left the villa, but there was no explanation, and he didn’t say goodbye to any of the Islanders.

A Love Island spokesman said: “For private reasons, George has left the Love Island villa.” In an Instagram post, George then revealed he left to be with his family.

“Family comes first, always. Leaving the @loveisland Villa was a decision made in order to be with my family. Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot,” he wrote.

George didn’t go into any detail about what the family issue was at the time. In a new interview with The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast, he’s now revealed that a close member of his family is ill, and it unexpectedly got a lot worse while he was in the villa.

Credit: ITV

“I was expecting just to receive a usual question [in the beach hut], like ask how I’m doing or what’s the plan for the day. And they just said that one of the producers on site was going to meet me at the front door and that they had some information for you and the execs wanted to see you,” he said.

“And I was thinking, oh God, what could this be about? Once the execs put you in, you don’t see them again, really. They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call. It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family.”

“They said they felt like they weren’t doing their role as a parent if they didn’t let me know. And with what was said, I just felt like it was the right thing to come home.”

George said he was aware of the family member’s health problem before he went into the villa, but it wasn’t something that “we needed to concern ourselves about in the eight week period that I could have been away or even longer than that”.

“There was no second guessing my decision to leave. You’ve got to remind yourself that as much as reality TV is fantastic and great, the priority is your family and who’s close to you and has been in your entire life. And that’s why I came to that conclusion,” he added.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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