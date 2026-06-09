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Robyn almost rejected her spot on Love Island 2026, and the reason why is actually valid

I would definitely feel the same

Georgia French | Entertainment
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When Love Island bombshell Robyn Langton floated the idea of applying for the show, her mum had a pretty simple response: “What have you got to lose?”

The 21-year-old Scouser was juggling a quantity surveying degree and a side hustle as a DJ when she started considering swapping lecture halls for the Mallorca villa. According to her mum Stacey, Robyn wasn’t completely sold on the idea at first.

Robyn was worried about getting judged after leaving Love Island

Robyn laughing on Love Island

via ITV

Speaking about the decision, Stacey explained her daughter went back and forth on whether reality TV was really right for her before eventually taking the plunge.

After submitting her application in March and making it through rounds of interviews, Robyn got the call every Love Island hopeful dreams about while sitting in the car with her mum. But even then, she nearly bottled it.

Stacey said Robyn briefly worried about the stereotypes attached to reality TV contestants and how people might judge her after appearing on the show. Thankfully, the doubt didn’t last long.

Once she realised the only opinions that really mattered were those of her friends and family, she was fully committed to the villa experience.

Robyn’s mum says she is being true to herself on Love Island

Robyn Love Island headshot

via ITV

While Stacey is thrilled to see her daughter making the most of the opportunity, she admitted the hardest part has been losing their daily chats.

The pair are incredibly close, with Stacey saying they normally speak several times a day. The prospect of going weeks without contact was something she found difficult long before the series even started airing.

Watching from home hasn’t always been easy either, especially when Robyn has faced emotional moments onscreen and her mum can’t step in with reassurance.

The experience has been particularly significant for the family after what Stacey described as a challenging few years.

Stacey revealed she recently completed treatment and preventative surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, a period during which Robyn supported her while also balancing university, work and family bereavements.

Despite everything, Stacey says her daughter has remained completely grounded, something viewers seem to be noticing too.

She joked she’s been inundated with messages from parents and young women praising Robyn for being refreshingly natural compared to the polished influencer image often associated with reality TV.

According to Stacey, what viewers see is exactly what they get. As for final words of wisdom she’d give her daughter if she could? The message is simple: Keep being yourself.

And judging by the reaction online so far, that strategy seems to be working.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Georgia French | Entertainment
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