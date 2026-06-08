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A look at Robyn’s DJ career which is way less glamorous than she made out on Love Island

She’s not exactly headlining Ibiza clubs

Ellissa Bain | News
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Robyn was bragging on Love Island about how she’s a DJ who has performed in Ibiza twice, but it’s really not as glitzy as she made out.

The 21-year-old from was talking to Kavan about going out in Liverpool and said: “Imagine the sights I see when I’m DJing.” After Kavan was really confused, she explained: “Yeah, I’m a DJ. Swear down. I’ve done Ibiza… twice. You want to see me around the decks mate I’m unbelievable. You’ve never seen nothing like it.”

She was acting like she’s headlining superclubs every week and rubbing shoulders with Chris Stussy in Pacha. But in reality, she’s doing private birthday parties and the odd bar here and there.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ (@robynlq_dj)

Robyn has 4,000 followers on her DJ Instagram and says she does “private parties, events and DJ lessons” with a mixture of house and “old school vibes”. Her most recent gigs were at a bar in Liverpool called The Underground Gin Society, a rooftop party at nightclub Zenn, a private baby shower and an 18th birthday party.

And those two times she played in Ibiza? Not even on her feed. Bragging about DJing in Ibiza is wild when there isn’t even any video evidence. Who knows where she actually played? I’m sure she earns a few quid on the side from her DJ gigs and the mixes she’s shared on Soundcloud sound pretty good, but calling yourself an Ibiza DJ is more than a stretch. Talk about exaggerating!

When she’s not DJing, so most of the time, Robyn works as a quantity surveyor, managing finances and contracts in the construction industry. According to her LinkedIn, she’s doing an apprenticeship at a contractor in Liverpool called Huyton Asphalt Ltd. Before that, she studied quantity surveying at Liverpool John Moores University.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: @robynlq_dj/Instagram 

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Ellissa Bain | News
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