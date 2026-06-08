People spot Love Island’s Robyn ‘put middle finger up’ at Islander in ‘childish’ secret move

4 hours ago

People think they’ve spotted Robyn from Love Island putting her middle finger up at a fellow Islander during the most recent recoupling in a secret moment that everyone missed.

It’s only been a week and the 21-year-old from Liverpool is quickly becoming one of the show’s villains. She’s getting called out online for being “self-entitled,” making everything about herself and acting horribly when George had to leave for personal reasons. And this clip isn’t exactly helping her image.

In the viral snippet from Friday night’s recoupling, Robyn seemingly puts her middle finger up at her fellow Islanders, but disguises it as playing with her hair. You can see her clapping slowly and smirking around the fire pit as the other couples recouple. Then, she grabs her fringe with her hands and seemingly puts her middle finger up at Jasmine.

People are convinced she did it because she was annoyed that Mica picked George, so she was then left with none of the guys to choose from. Robyn was the second-to-last girl to choose who she wanted to couple up with, and the only boy she was getting to know was George, but Mica had already picked him.

Jasmine stood up before her and revealed she wanted to couple up with Lorenzo. So, Robyn had no choice but to recouple with Sam, who she had no connection with.

“Anyone else clock the middle finger Robin did,” someone wrote on TikTok. Another said: “We ALL seen that 💔💔.” A third person added: “So childish.” However, others have argued it wasn’t intentional and she was just playing with her hair.

“She was clearly twirling her hair cuz she was uncomfortable… this is a HARD reach,” someone else said. Another agreed: “Don’t think it was intentional, just the way she was doing her hair.” Hmmm.

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Featured image credit: ITV