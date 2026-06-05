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Love Island 2026 girls ranking Instagram followers

The Love Island 2026 girlies’ ranking by Instagram followers proves who needs fame the most

The gap at the top is wild

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Now that we’re almost a week into Love Island 2026, it’s time to look at something that really matters: Instagram followers. Because if there’s one thing Islanders want more than finding love, it’s becoming influencers.

Some of the girls entered the villa with a pretty decent following already, whilst others have kept things a bit more low-key. So, here’s a ranking of the Love Island 2026 girlies based on how many Instagram followers they have.

7. Lola — 10.5k

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A post shared by Lola (@loladealx)

Lola comes in last on follower count, but only just. Considering she’s spent the last few years studying criminology, forensic science and working as a detective, she wasn’t exactly living the influencer lifestyle before the show.

6. Angelista – 11.1k

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A post shared by @angiex._

Angelista just sneaks ahead of Lola with 11.1k followers. Given she only has a couple of posts on her Instagram, it’s actually quite impressive she’s already built up that many followers.

5. Robyn – 20k

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A post shared by @robynlangton.x

Next up is Robyn with 20k followers. Between the DJing, travelling and nights out, her Instagram definitely has the sort of vibes people love following.

4. Mica – 23.7k

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A post shared by Mica Amor (@mica_harris)

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My girl, Mica, comes in fourth place with 23.7k followers. Her Instagram is full of gorgeous pictures from both London and Barbados, so I get it.

3. Yasmin – 30.9k

Yasmin comfortably takes third place with 30.9k followers. Before Love Island, she was already posting loads of travel and lifestyle content, so she had a bit of a head start. She also has an online business coaching account with 9.2k followers. Not Bad!

2. Ellie – 36.5k

Missing out on the top spot is Ellie with 36.5k followers. Looking at her Instagram, this one makes complete sense. The girl has been everywhere.

1. Jasmine – 116k

And absolutely nobody will be shocked by this. Jasmine tops the ranking with a huge 116k followers. The fashion business owner already had a strong online presence before entering the villa, and she has more followers than all of the other girls on this list combined. Actually, that’s kind of wild when you think about it.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Instagram Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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