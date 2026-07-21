Ethan brutally shares which Love Island 2026 couple stand no chance of lasting together

6 hours ago

Ethan has brutally dished all about which Love Island 2026 couple he doesn’t think will last together. In his exit interview, he was asked about which couple deserve to win, and unsolicited, he just decided to drop this bombshell, too. God, love him.

Ethan has just been dumped on the show. After a recoupling, he wasn’t chosen by Priya – who has been getting to know Aidan – which left him single. He was then told to pack his bags. He probably saw it coming, but it’s still sad to see a nice guy go.

In his first interview since leaving the villa, Ethan was asked which couple he thinks could go the distance, and who he is rooting for.

He said: “Rooting for them all, I love all of them. I think Tommy and Yas are the real deal, their compatibility probably places a bit better than everyone else’s – where they are at in life, where they live. I can see them on the outside, I see that. Also, Lorenzo and Julia, that’s the sort of person I see Lorenzo with and they match perfectly. Kav and Jasmine are also great, great people. Angie and Simba are also very solid.”

Then, for seemingly no reason other than because he wanted to, Ethan also added who he thinks won’t last. He literally wasn’t even asked to share this.

“Aidan and Priya, and I say this with no malice, I don’t see it being a lasting thing – I think they match but I am not sure about longevity but I hope I’m proved wrong,” he said.

Maybe he just doesn’t want to see them work because he was trying to crack on with Priya? Or he might genuinely think this. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s right, though.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.