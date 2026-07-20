Manchester Met mistakenly tells students they’ve failed their degree days before graduation

The uni apologised for the blunder after students were told they weren’t able to attend graduation

2 hours ago

Manchester Metropolitan University sent out emails in error informing students they had failed their degree mere days before they were due to graduate.

A TikTok posted by @emilybeltonn shows screenshots of the mistake, in which soon to be graduates were told they “did not achieve enough credits to be eligible for this year’s graduation ceremonies.”

Emily suggests this email was sent out to her entire cohort, four days before their ceremony was due to take place.

In the communication, they were told registration for their graduation was being cancelled, with any guest tickets refunded to the students.

It goes on to say that students would be invited to ceremonies in November 2027 following “successful completion of your reassessments”.

One comment on the video claims Manchester Met sent this email to “a few courses”.

A further email was sent out apologising for the error, claiming that incorrect communications were sent by their booking system.

Big red text across the email reads: “PLEASE DISREGARD THAT EMAIL – YOUR INVITATION HAS NOT BEEN RESCINDED.”

Multiple students and graduates took to the comment section to voice their distress, with people saying “I was sobbing” and “literally had a heart attack”.

Another user said they were working at the universite on the graduation team and “their organisation is appalling.”

In response to a comment, Emily explained that she had already recieved grades for her course, but the email referrenced a recalculation following assessment board verification.

Amena, a nursing student chimed in to mention that Manchester Met had told her cohort they were unable to graduate until November 2027 as Bridgewater Hall is under construction.

Another student claimed she was told she could graduate with placement hours left to complete, but this was recinded a week before her ceremony was due to take place.

For those not graduating next year, things don’t appear to have been any easier.

First year student Nik commented explaining their results had been delayed from the 9th of July to the 23rd, despite resubmission deadlines of July 27th remaining the same.

A Manchester Metropolitan University spokesperson said: “A number of students from our Manchester Fashion Institute and School of Education received an email in error from the University, which incorrectly said they had failed to gain the credits they needed to graduate this summer. No other schools or faculties were affected.

“The mistake was quickly spotted, and a follow-up email to apologise and ask students to disregard the email was sent minutes later. This was followed by a text message to the affected students.

“This summer we are celebrating the achievements of more than 12,000 students as they graduate from Manchester Met and we are delighted to be welcoming them to mark the occasion with their friends and families.

“All students who received the email in error are due to graduate at today’s (July 20) ceremonies.”