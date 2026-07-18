‘Unhealthy’ air quality recorded in Manchester as wildfires burn for the seventh day

16 hours ago

Air quality across the Greater Manchester region has been recorded as “unhealthy” as wildfires in the Peak District continue to burn.

Blazes that have been raging since Saturday 11th have pushed smoke across the region, with major incidents declared at Dovestone Reservoir and Tintwistle Moor.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service confirmed they were dealing with a third incident on the moorland.

Residents across Manchester have reported smells of smoke and hazes as far as Sale, with videos showing smoggy skies posted across Facebook and TikTok.

A graduate in Withington told The Manchester Tab they had seen ash stuck to their car on Monday morning.

Data recorded on the IQ Air website shows air quality in Withington and Fallowfield reaching high levels, siting at 112 on Friday evening.

The map shows improvement in recent days, with areas of the city largely classed as having an air quality that is “moderate” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

Guidance on the site suggests an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 0-50 shows good air quality, whilst values of 101-150 is unhealthy for individuals at risk of experiencing irritation and respiratory problems.

Values over 151 reaching 200 are unhealthy, with anything above categorised as hazardous.

In Didsbury, a PM2.5 reading of 196 was allegedly recorded by campaigners earlier in the week. This is roughly 15 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended 24-hour limit.

The IQ Air data is shared by government, corporate and individual sources by a mix of collection devices. It tracks six key polutants: Ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, PM10 and PM2.5.

IQ recommends that affected areas should “greatly reduce outdoor exertion” and sensitive groups “should avoid all outdoor activity and should take care to wear a pollution mask outdoors.’

By way of comparison, Clean Air Manchester recorded a low score of two for the daily air quality index in south Manchester. Their monitoring stations measure nitrogen dioxide, PM10 and PM2.5 where available.

The Daily Air Quality Index recorded by Clean Air Manchester states that residents may still partake in outdoor activities when a score is three or lower.

A respiratory medicine specialist at the Asthma and Lung charity, Matt Swallow, told the M.E.N that: “Wildfire smoke has lots of fine particles in it, which can traveller deeper into the lungs and cause irritation and inflammation,”

“When exercising, you are breathing in even more. If there is visible smoke and a strong smell, moving exercise indoors is the safer option, or avoiding it altogether.”

He deatiled that in healthy adults, this would manifest as short term effects. Though for sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, or those suffering with lung and respiratory conditions, greater risk is assumed.

He added: “My advice is to continue taking prescribed medication. Bring it with you at all times, and reduce outdoor exposure. You might need your medication more frequently than you usually would – if you notice that it is no longer having the same effect, seek medical advice.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service urged residents to avoid the site, and said in a statement: “If smoke is affecting your area, or there is visible smoke nearby, stay indoors where possible and keep windows and doors closed to reduce smoke entering your home.”

Manchester City Council have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via TikTok – @kattycarruthers and @victorialouise82x