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‘We don’t want this’: Lorde calls out Spotify’s AI song feature for ‘limiting interpretation’

The Royals singer condemned Spotify’s About the Song feature as inaccurate and unnecessary

Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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Lorde has called out Spotify’s new AI “About the Song” feature, after it shared inaccurate information about one of her songs.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday (July 16), the Kiwi singer condemned the new feature as inaccurate and unnecessary.

The AI falsely claimed that during live performances of single Current Affairs from Lorde’s 2025 album Virgin, the singer “strips down to her underwear while a dancer pours water over her stomach.”

via Instagram @lorde

Lorde said: “I’m going to go out on a limb and say that we don’t want this.

“Not only is this inaccurate (not the song I did that in) but reducing the song to an AI generated meaning right at the source feels like it limits free interpretation.”

The Supercut singer went on to advocate that artists should have the right to opt out of the feature.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lorde (@lorde)

“About the Song” is an AI tool that was introduced by the streaming giants back in February. Though currently still in beta, the feature uses third-party sources to provide additional information and context about individual tracks.

It is part of a string of controversial AI-powered features on the platform, including playlist curation aids, improved music recommendations, and even a personalised AI DJ.

Spotify since clarified in a statement that the feature is still being tweaked, adding “getting it right matters to us.”

Virgin marked Lorde’s fourth album, over a decade after the star exploded onto the scene aged just 16. She is currently touring the album around multiple festivals this summer, including this August at All Points East in London’s Victoria Park.

A spokesperson for Spotify said: “We built ‘About the Song’ because fans want to dig into the stories behind the music. It’s still in beta. The info comes from articles across the internet, and when something’s off, we move fast to fix it, like we did here. Getting it right matters to us.”

The Tab has contacted Meta for comment.

Featured image via TikTok @mauricio13g and Instagram @lorde

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More on: AI Celebrity Music Viral
Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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