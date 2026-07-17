The Tab
Bonnie Blue

Dream stunt rotation: The four huge celebs Bonnie Blue wants at her next event

Such a varied selection

Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Picture this: Bonnie Blue is about to undertake her next viral stunt. She’s nervous, not for the hordes of h*rny men, but for the surprise guest she’s booked at the end: Mr Worldwide himself.

Following her July 4 event, where she did some rather “creative” things with fluids, Bonnie Blue sat down with The Tab to talk all things x-rated.

In the interview, and drawing inspiration from the concept of dream blunt rotations, I asked Bonnie for her top four celebrity guest stars. Though I can’t say any of these men are jumping at the chance – or even know who she is – the idea alone is gripping.

Bonnie’s first pick was an obvious one: Jude Bellingham. He’s the man of the hour right now, even though England lost, and it also helps that he’s just very (very) fit. Though Bonnie did consider Harry Kane for the spot, she pointed out that “he hasn’t taken that many shots this year, so I don’t know if it’s worth taking his load.”

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

The next pick was Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris, largely because Bonnie enjoyed the show. Lucien is a bit of everyone, to be fair.

The third pick was an actor, and you could say that Bonnie’s keen to lift Thor’s hammer – is she worthy? So, so far we’ve got Jude Bellingham, Lucien Laviscount, and Chris Hemsworth.

Credit: Disney

Credit: Disney

The final pick, and arguably the most jarring, was Pitbull. Though iconic, I can’t say that’s he’s an international s*x symbol.

“Ah, Pitbull. Sorted,” she laughed during our interview. “He’d be so funny. The thing is, duing s*x, you want it to be fun as well.”

She really wanted to attend the Pitbull gathering earlier this month, but didn’t on account of the heatwave and being pregnant.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

This isn’t the first time Bonnie Blue has staked her claim on a celeb

Last year, Bonnie Blue argued that she could “100 per cent” steal Travis Kelce away from Taylor Swift.

“I quite like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. I think he’s quite hot. Quite good with his hands as well. I quite enjoy watching him on the pitch,” she said.

”100 per cent. We’re both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift. I guess next up is gonna have to be Taylor Swift’s boyfriend…I think he’s next on the hit list.”

They’ve since gotten married, which is arguably more Bonnie’s type anyway.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue and MARCEL KRIJGSMAN/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: Bonnie Blue Celebrity OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

The ‘creative’ things Bonnie Blue did with 154 men’s ‘fluid’ at her latest baby-themed stunt

Child film star explains the insidious reason her x-rated OnlyFans content is doing ‘so well’

Bonnie Blue reveals her due date and the gross events she still has planned before then

Latest

All the Love Island cast members who have seriously dated a mega-famous footballer

Ellissa Bain

There are only six

Bonnie Blue baby stunts

Bonnie Blue shares the sick motivation behind getting unborn baby involved in her stunts

Hayley Soen

We’ve all been wondering why

Bonnie Blue

Dream stunt rotation: The four huge celebs Bonnie Blue wants at her next event

Kieran Galpin

Such a varied selection

‘We don’t want this’: Lorde calls out Spotify’s AI song feature for ‘limiting interpretation’

Anna Williamson

The Royals singer condemned Spotify’s About the Song feature as inaccurate and unnecessary

The ‘creative’ things Bonnie Blue did with 154 men’s ‘fluid’ at her latest baby-themed stunt

Kieran Galpin

Is anyone offering lobotomies this weekend?

Cardiff student with Palestinian flag claims she was assaulted during graduation altercation

Sienna Wilson

The student claimed she lost two acrylic nails as a result of the incident

The laws around a captain abandoning their ship explained after Costa Concordia documentary

Ellissa Bain

Schettino was sentenced for leaving

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by falling popularity – Southampton dropped the most

Eloise O'Neill

Southampton saw the biggest fall in applicants of any Russell Group university in the 2025 UCAS cycle, with a 2.6 per cent decrease – while Exeter saw the biggest rise at 15.5 per cent

Heartbreaking court records reveal exactly how people died on the Costa Concordia

Ellissa Bain

One man drowned after giving his life jacket to his wife

The full story in pictures: The Siders family, their ‘disgusting’ home, and the 16 rescued kids

Kieran Galpin

They’ve changed so much in recent years

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons admits at the height of fame he was actually ‘miserable’

Hayley Soen

‘I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money’

Influencer dies on her honeymoon after horrific crash with Olympian ‘splits bike in two’

Ellissa Bain

He has shared a statement

gymshark bratz event

‘It’s insulting’: Gymshark’s Bratz event slammed as ‘failed female empowerment’

Anna Williamson

The Gymshark x Bratz collab featured fluffy dumbbells and a makeup re-touch station

More details emerge about Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS, amid alleged assault incident

Hayley Soen

Police are looking at photo and video evidence

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The messy way Ariana Grande rekindled Ricky romance whilst she was still with Ethan Slater

Kieran Galpin

‘This doesn’t appear to be a rebound’

Julia’s friend reveals what she’s *really* like outside Love Island, because she’s a mystery

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work her out

Ellie speaks out about why she left Love Island and where she and Finley really stand now

Hayley Soen

‘Leaving was the only and the best option for me’

Ditch the bouquet: Graduation gifts they won’t have to lug around all day

Hannah Auckland

Flowers are the classic, go-to graduation gift, but they can quickly become a beautiful burden

Love Island 2026 cast who have had surgery

All the Love Island 2026 cast members who spent an absolute fortune on surgery before the show

Hayley Soen

One spent £14k, and another spent nearly a grand just on hair extensions

Dark details about Costa Concordia crash that Netflix left out of Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Kieran Galpin

The song from Titanic was playing on the speakers