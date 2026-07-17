Dream stunt rotation: The four huge celebs Bonnie Blue wants at her next event

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Picture this: Bonnie Blue is about to undertake her next viral stunt. She’s nervous, not for the hordes of h*rny men, but for the surprise guest she’s booked at the end: Mr Worldwide himself.

Following her July 4 event, where she did some rather “creative” things with fluids, Bonnie Blue sat down with The Tab to talk all things x-rated.

In the interview, and drawing inspiration from the concept of dream blunt rotations, I asked Bonnie for her top four celebrity guest stars. Though I can’t say any of these men are jumping at the chance – or even know who she is – the idea alone is gripping.

Bonnie’s first pick was an obvious one: Jude Bellingham. He’s the man of the hour right now, even though England lost, and it also helps that he’s just very (very) fit. Though Bonnie did consider Harry Kane for the spot, she pointed out that “he hasn’t taken that many shots this year, so I don’t know if it’s worth taking his load.”

The next pick was Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris, largely because Bonnie enjoyed the show. Lucien is a bit of everyone, to be fair.

The third pick was an actor, and you could say that Bonnie’s keen to lift Thor’s hammer – is she worthy? So, so far we’ve got Jude Bellingham, Lucien Laviscount, and Chris Hemsworth.

The final pick, and arguably the most jarring, was Pitbull. Though iconic, I can’t say that’s he’s an international s*x symbol.

“Ah, Pitbull. Sorted,” she laughed during our interview. “He’d be so funny. The thing is, duing s*x, you want it to be fun as well.”

She really wanted to attend the Pitbull gathering earlier this month, but didn’t on account of the heatwave and being pregnant.

This isn’t the first time Bonnie Blue has staked her claim on a celeb

Last year, Bonnie Blue argued that she could “100 per cent” steal Travis Kelce away from Taylor Swift.

“I quite like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. I think he’s quite hot. Quite good with his hands as well. I quite enjoy watching him on the pitch,” she said.

”100 per cent. We’re both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift. I guess next up is gonna have to be Taylor Swift’s boyfriend…I think he’s next on the hit list.”

They’ve since gotten married, which is arguably more Bonnie’s type anyway.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue and MARCEL KRIJGSMAN/EPA/Shutterstock