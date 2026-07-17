The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons admits at the height of fame he was actually ‘miserable’

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Jim Parsons has tragically admitted that at the height of his fame from The Big Bang Theory, he was anything but happy. The hugely successful actor has admitted that the industry and pressure he put on himself wasn’t always something to be celebrated.

Since his role as Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, Jim Parsons has become a household name. It’s a show that has given him a net worth in the hundreds of millions. But, that isn’t always the way to true happiness. Jim Parsons has now admitted at this time he was in fact “miserable” and “stressed” most of the time.

“I look back now and realise that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable,” Parsons said during an appearance on All Out with Jon Dean. “I was not happy. I was stressed. I felt that there was so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking … discipline and whatever. And maybe to a degree that was true. I don’t know.”

He went on to admit the huge level of pressure he put on himself may have contributed to his success, but overall, it wasn’t worth it.

He added: “I can’t say, because that’s how I was. But I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money … just because it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable.” He likened the pressure he put on himself to “obsessive behaviour”.

Parsons said: “Yes, I was disciplined. Yes, I had a good work ethic, but a lot of it was because it was kind of OCD in nature. I had a list of things basically in my head that I had to get done in order to be comfortable and know that I could do my job right, which I don’t think was true.”

He later added: “I can’t go back. I don’t know that I would be where I – well, I wouldn’t be where I am right now if I hadn’t had that time of life.

“And the somewhat self-tortured nature of it was part of it. So, I don’t know what to tell people. … Like, I don’t know how much of that is necessary.”

Watch the full interview here:

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