‘It’s insulting’: Gymshark’s Bratz event slammed as ‘failed female empowerment’
The Gymshark x Bratz collab featured fluffy dumbbells and a makeup re-touch station
Gymshark is facing criticism after its Bratz-themed launch event was labelled “a failed attempt at female empowerment.”
The sportswear brand recently unveiled its new GymBratz collection before hosting a matching pop-up event in Miami to celebrate the launch.
But after videos of the activation spread across TikTok, critics accused Gymshark of reinforcing gender stereotypes, prompting the brand to delete its Instagram post promoting the event.
Gymshark hosted the Bratz themed event aimed at women
View this post on Instagram
Last month, Gymshark released their new “GymBratz” collection, describing it as “made for the girls with a passion 4 fitness.”
Shoppers were warned to “get ready for snatched silhouettes, cute washed shades and a whooole load of bratitude,” with designs featuring bum scrunches to “lift and shape the glutes” and waistbands to “keep you feeling snatched.”
However, the conversation surrounding the collection’s launch event has intensified, with criticism of the campaign leading Gymshark to take down its Instagram post showcasing the controversial Miami pop-up.
Here’s exactly what went down at the ‘tone-deaf’ event
@estrogym_
like am i being sensitive or is this not incredibly demeaning 🤦♀️🤦♀️ @Gymshark #greenscreen #estrogym #gymtok #femalifters #gymshark
♬ Classic classical gymnopedie solo piano(1034554) – Lyrebirds music
The now-deleted Instagram post opens with a slide noting, “60 per cent of U.S. women feel like gyms are male-dominated.”
In an attempt to tackle this issue, the event featured sparkly, fluffy weights, signage with sayings like “Look Hot. Lift Heavy.” and “Baddiebuilding,” and even an e.l.f. makeup station so women won’t have to “downplay their femininity while lifting.”
However, while the event was an apparent bid to promote female empowerment, many people are online are arguing that it was, in fact, doing quite the opposite.
TikTok users called the event ‘incredibly demeaning’
@whatzaraloves6
Thank u @carleigh for posting screenshots because the posts got taken down AS I FILMED THIS and I hadn’t screenshot yet. Let me know what you think because the attendees look like they had a great time ✨🥹 #gymshark #commodityfeminism #bratzgymshark
♬ Piano famous song Chopin Deep deep clear beauty – RYOpianoforte
As you can imagine, the internet hasn’t been too pleased about the launch.
While many attendees seemed to love the event, with loads of social media posts commending the gym-wear giants, others have been more critical towards what they dub “sexist marketing.”
One TikTok by fitness creator Carleigh (@estrogym_) has now reached over a million views, and the commenters seem pretty outraged, going as far call the event “tacky,” “tone-deaf,” and “infantilising.”
Creator Zara (@whatzaraloves6) also labelled the event “a failed attempt at female empowerment and a perfect example of commodity feminism,” alleging that the event reinforces harmful gender stereotypes and “downplays women’s role in sports.”
One user even wrote: “You can just tell they didn’t consult a woman on this.”
So, maybe not the best reaction to a campaign that probably had months worth of prep.
Gymshark was contacted for comment.
Featured images via Instagram @hellohbeautiful, @lilpilar29, @jazmoneimani
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